‘I’d take one over Samsung and Sony’: Costco shopper finds 100-inch TV for $1,649.99. Is that a good deal?

In the past decade, many consumer electronics have gotten significantly more expensive. There’s one major exception to this idea: televisions.

Featured Video

According to the American Enterprise Institute’s “Chart of the Century,” while things like food, housing, and hospital services have gotten significantly more expensive over the last 20 years, televisions have become remarkably more affordable.

There are a few reasons for this. As noted by Noah Kulwin in The Outline, factors include changing demand, improved manufacturing capabilities, and added revenue for manufacturers stemming from advertising that has been integrated into smart TVs.

Although TV prices may have dropped, the sizes of these TVs have grown considerably. In 2004, the average TV was around 25 inches; as of May 2023, the average size is now over 50 inches.

Advertisement

Some manufacturers are pushing the limits to see just how big televisions can be, as a recent video from TikTok user Costco Wonders (@costcowonders) shows.

Is this 100-inch TV a good deal?

In a video with over 3 million views, the TikToker shows off a television that is currently for sale at Costco for $1,649.99. The item is also available on Costco’s website for $1,799.99.

As noted in the video, the total diagonal measurement of the screen is 99.5 inches. In the caption, the TikToker writes, “Costco just dropped a 100-inch TV. Is this deal worth it???”

Advertisement

TVs of this size are still a developing market. As such, prices for these televisions are significantly higher than their smaller counterparts, even if the size difference isn’t that substantial.

For example, a 98-inch TV from TCL also costs around $1,799.99, while other products of that size can reach around $3,000. Additionally, a similar size TV recently went on sale at Walmart for just under $1,500.

That said, if one looks at televisions of a slightly reduced size, prices drop dramatically. For example, an 85 inch TV from TCL can now be purchased for about $750.

The TikToker shares their thoughts

In an email to the Daily Dot, the TikToker offered their views on the massive television.

Advertisement

“The 100-inch TV instantly grabbed my attention when I walked into Costco [on] Monday morning,” the TikToker wrote. “It honestly looks way better in person than through the viral video I captured. I was very impressed of all the vibrant colors that the TV has, not to mention the monstrous size. I also like that it’s 120hz, perfect for video games as well.”

The TikToker went on to say that, in their view, it’s worth the hefty price tag.

“I saw a 98 inch Samsung for double that price,” they wrote. “I could see myself hosting football games or UFC fights at my house more often with this TV.”

“I’ve never actually owned a Hisense TV before, but I’m contemplating on buying it as a birthday gift for myself this December,” they continued. “I’ve had an LG TV for over five years now, so I feel like it’s time for an upgrade!”

Advertisement

In the comments section, many users said they wouldn’t pay that amount for the television, or that a television of that size is simply impractical. However, that doesn’t mean that some weren’t tempted.

“I have the 86 in and I love it. A 100 would be too crazy to have,” said a user. “I also got my projector that can go up to 200 so I’m good and I got it for 600.”

Advertisement

“Will it fit in my house? NO! csn i afford it? NO! do i want it? ABSOLUTELY,” exclaimed another.

“Unless you have a home theatre, no one needs a tv that big,” stated a third.

The Daily Dot reached out to Costco via media contact form and @costcowonders via email.



Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.