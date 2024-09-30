What is ‘Starlight Mogging’ and how’d it become a meme?

Starlight Mogging is a series of memes and online jokes about Starlight from Amazon’s hit superhero satire The Boys, played by actress Erin Moriarty. During the show’s fourth season in June 2024, fans began sharing memes about Moriarty’s more angular facial appearance in the new season, which some have speculated is due to cosmetic surgery.

The Starlight Mogging memes start with the character of Bill Butcher (Karl Urban) saying, “Oi oi bruv Homelander done killed my wife.” This is followed by an image of Starlight with exaggerated, Giga Chad-like features.

What does it mean to be mogged?

To be mogged is to be dominated or outperformed by another party. This can be in success, social standing, or physical appearance. Often, mogging is shorthand for showing others up by doing everything possible to be in the best physical shape. To be mogged is a great indignity meant to bring about greater shame.

What is mogging someone in the gym?

To mog at the gym means to show others around you up with your physical prowess. This can occur via using more difficult exercise settings, heavier weights, and most likely, having a better body. It is often used ironically on social media.

What is mogging the jawline?

Mogging the jawline is to get your jawline as chiseled as possible to overshadow those with lesser jawlines. Similar trends occur with “chinmogging,” “heightmogging,” “hairmogging,” and “framemogging.”

What does ‘Starlight Mogging’ mean?

Starlight mogging refers to the increasingly chiseled face of actress Erin Moriarty, combined with the fact that the character of Starlight, a superhero, rarely actively contributes her superhero powers to the conquests of the titular Boys.

Origins of Starlight Mogging

Starlight Mogging was borne fom the Amazon Prime superhero satire The Boys, which premiered on the platform on July 26th, 2019. In episode one, Erin Moriarty played the role of Annie January (aka Starlight).

As the seasons progressed, Moriarty’s facial appearance became slightly leaner, leading many to speculate that she’d had plastic surgery done. The issue became so heated that Moriarty herself had to respond after an accusation by podcast host and noted ghoul Megyn Kelly that she was addicted to plastic surgery.

As for the meme, the earliest known Starlight mogging appeared on June 25th, 2024, when TikToker @mediocre_art_world a drawing of Starlight’s face designed to give her exaggerated, Gigachad proportions. The image was captioned, “Homelander killed me wife and took me son!” It received over 3 million plays and 450k likes in the following two weeks.

Spread of the meme

For the remainder of June 2024, other TikTokers posted variations on the Starlight mogging meme. On June 29th, @artbybamuel posted an image featuring Starlight mewing, captioned “the boys in a nutshell.” It garnered over 7 million views and 1 million likes in a week.

That same day, @mrfisterrr posted a TikTok utilizing the character builder from Elden Ring. It received over 3 million plays and 500k likes in a week.

On June 30th, TikToker @anup_ssss posted another variation on the Starlight mogging meme, which gathered over 1 million views.

On July 5th, TikToker @sirczar27 posted an impressive Etch-a-Sketch version of the meme. It received 800k views.

On July 7th, Lessons In Meme Culture posted a video on YouTube about the trend, which gathered over 340k views in a single day.

Meme examples

