People saw ‘Sinners’ and immediately ran to post these 20 memes

Ryan Coogler’s original period horror film Sinners smashed through box office projections for its opening weekend. Moviegoers were thrilled and posted their fair share of memes in reaction to the slow-burning vampire flick.

Set in the 1930s, Sinners is about twin brothers Smoke and Stack (both played by Michael B. Jordan) who return to their hometown in Jim Crow-era Mississippi to open a juke joint. Unfortunately, not only has the Ku Klux Klan established itself in the area, but vampires have also taken over.

The film was uniquely shot in multiple aspect ratios, which flip back and forth to add to the drama of the scenes. Additionally, the original screenplay written by Coogler is a social commentary on the creative process: the characters in the film try to survive and create art that is uniquely and originally theirs. As pointed out in Men’s Health, “the most engrossing thematic reading is one of creative ownership.”

“We see Smoke and Stack going around town to recruit Black artisans, most of whom are working for someone else, to come together as collaborators in the service of a larger purpose,” the author of the article added.

The main theme of the box office hit is not just surviving, but thriving creatively and in a community. Sinners has a 98% rating from critics on Rotten Tomatoes and took over the number one spot at the box office with $48 million nationally and $15.4 million internationally. It surpassed A Minecraft Movie, which had been projected to keep its number one spot for the third week in a row. Not only that, the horror film received an A rating from CinemaScore exit polls, which is a challenge for horror films to achieve.

20 of the best Sinners memes we could find:

The Irish music in sinners pic.twitter.com/IvjYRijUEX — yc (@yc) April 20, 2025

@dazedlewis added, “every time he wants to smoke he has stack roll them or he has to ask for them from someone else…ryan coogler. your mind is f*cking gorgeous”

“Hosier might actually be the Living Undead, and if that’s the case I’m done for cuz that boy can sing,” wrote @VyceVictus.

Hosier might actually be the Living Undead, and if that’s the case I’m done for cuz that boy can singpic.twitter.com/V43FdkTcr0 https://t.co/UvAwAcMeVv — VyceVictus (@VyceVictus) April 20, 2025

