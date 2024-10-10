Explaining the ‘I Don’t Really Care If Something Good Happened to You’ meme

The “I Don’t Really Care If Something Good Happened to You, It Should Have Happened to Me Instead” meme is a screenshot from a viral TikTok of @localtotoro. The image has proliferated on X, formerly Twitter, eventually becoming a popular catchphrase across social media.
What does “I Don’t Really Care If Something Good Happened to You, It Should Have Happened to Me Instead” mean?
The original post from 2022 on TikTok no longer appears to be available, but it became such a popular reaction meme that it was canonized on reaction X account @reactjpg.
It is most often used as a joke in response to people sharing good news. Traditionally, you are supposed to respond to other people’s good news with enthusiasm and joy, happy to see that they are happy. You are supposed to ignore the little jealous voice in your head that wishes it was your good news instead. But this reaction allows people to express that nastiness playfully and it is clearly very relatable.
Meme examples and variations
Like many memes that make it to X, stans love to use the reaction when it comes to other stans meeting their favorite celebrities or getting into concerts, or receiving cool merch. People also like taking the original screenshot and doing some editing to fit new situations, like Elon Musk claiming assassination attempts to steal thunder from Donald Trump.
Some people seem to take the phrase very seriously and think it shows the breakdown of our very society. Are we all just selfish monsters?? The answer is no, but it is very nice when something good happens to me instead.
