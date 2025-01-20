Ahead of President Donald Trump’s inauguration on Jan. 20, 2025, the incoming first couple has launched $TRUMP and $MELANIA meme coins, sparking memes about the pair’s crypto-friendly attitude and the volatile nature of the cryptocurrency.

Featured Video

First Lady Melania Trump’s cryptocurrency, $MELANIA, debuted in a social media post on Sunday. Her X account post reads, “The Official Melania Meme is live! You can buy $MELANIA now.”

There is a Community Note on Melania Trump’s announcement which reads, “The $MELANIA ‘memecoin’ does not match their reported tokenomics with 89% being held by a single wallet. Buying this token is incredibly risky and will likely result in the loss of funds,” with a link to a post by @bubblemaps with more information.

Meme coins, often inspired by internet trends, are notoriously volatile, as evidenced by the dramatic price drop of $TRUMP after $MELANIA was announced, according to CNN. “Trump’s meme coin skyrocketed over the weekend and was trading at more than $70 by Sunday afternoon,” they wrote. “However, the president-elect’s coin nosedived to $40 after Melania revealed her own coin. It has since recovered some of those losses and was trading around $60 early Monday. $MELANIA was trading just over $12 early Monday.”

With the inauguration day looming, people have started making and sharing memes about the Trumps’ dip into the cryptocurrency market.

Find some of the funniest memes about their meme coins below.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

That didn’t last long…Trump crashes out of the Bloomberg rich list due to his meme stock nosediving…



The stock has plunged by 53% since then to about $37, slashing the worth of Trump’s position to about $2.9 Bil – $3.3 Bil decline in two weeks.https://t.co/QxYglTJ8pP pic.twitter.com/W8BnFMOcgS — Mark 🇺🇸 (@FLWolf01) April 9, 2024

10.

Trump’s meme coin stock pattern was also turned into a meme, as many pointed out that the shape almost looks like his profile.

11.

12.

13.

14.

And finally, Melania’s meme coin launch led to memes being posted about her, including Trump’s hypothetical reaction to her meme coin making his drop rapidly in value.

15.

16.

17.

18.

19.

20.

