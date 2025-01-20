Advertisement
Donald and Melania Trump’s meme coins send the internet into a meme frenzy

What even is this simulation timeline?

Photo of Anna Good

Anna Good
Ai image of Melania Trump at computer desk with text 'The greatest trader of our lifetime'(l), Hawk Tuah girl with text 'Donald Trumps crypto advisor'(r)

Ahead of President Donald Trump’s inauguration on Jan. 20, 2025, the incoming first couple has launched $TRUMP and $MELANIA meme coins, sparking memes about the pair’s crypto-friendly attitude and the volatile nature of the cryptocurrency.

First Lady Melania Trump’s cryptocurrency, $MELANIA, debuted in a social media post on Sunday. Her X account post reads, “The Official Melania Meme is live! You can buy $MELANIA now.”

There is a Community Note on Melania Trump’s announcement which reads, “The $MELANIA ‘memecoin’ does not match their reported tokenomics with 89% being held by a single wallet. Buying this token is incredibly risky and will likely result in the loss of funds,” with a link to a post by @bubblemaps with more information.

Meme coins, often inspired by internet trends, are notoriously volatile, as evidenced by the dramatic price drop of $TRUMP after $MELANIA was announced, according to CNN. “Trump’s meme coin skyrocketed over the weekend and was trading at more than $70 by Sunday afternoon,” they wrote. “However, the president-elect’s coin nosedived to $40 after Melania revealed her own coin. It has since recovered some of those losses and was trading around $60 early Monday. $MELANIA was trading just over $12 early Monday.”

With the inauguration day looming, people have started making and sharing memes about the Trumps’ dip into the cryptocurrency market.

Find some of the funniest memes about their meme coins below.

1.

Meme about Trump and Melania releasing crypto meme coins ahead of the inauguration. Text reads, 'Trump's advisors: They cannot arrest a husband and a wife for the same crime.'
@cbspears/X
2.

Meme about Trump and Melania releasing crypto meme coins ahead of the inauguration. Text reads, 'The White House rn.' with a photo from The Hangover at a casino table.
@cbspears/X

3.

Meme about Trump and Melania releasing crypto meme coins ahead of the inauguration. Text reads, 'Donald Trumps crypto advisor' with a photo of Hailey Welch.
@CryptoTea_/X
4.

Meme about Trump and Melania releasing crypto meme coins ahead of the inauguration. Text reads, ''Tll them you like bitcoin and then launch a sh*tcoin, father.'' with a photoshopped image of Trump and his son whispering in his ear.
@CryptoTea_/X

5.

Meme about Trump and Melania releasing crypto meme coins ahead of the inauguration.
@poordart/X
6.

Meme about Trump and Melania releasing crypto meme coins ahead of the inauguration. Text reads, 'How to lose your reputation in 48 hours… 1) Launch your own sh*tcoin 2) Wait 48 hours 3) Have your wife launch her own sh*tcoin'
@poordart/X

7.

Meme about Trump and Melania releasing crypto meme coins ahead of the inauguration. Text reads, 'Hedge funds will hire an army of Ivy League grads, spend millions on financial data services, and deliver 8% uncorrelated returns instead of dumping LP capital into Trump / Fartcoin to generate 52,690% overnight' witha. photo of men sitting at desks with 12 monitor screens ranged around each of them.
@litcapital/X
8.

Meme about Trump and Melania releasing crypto meme coins ahead of the inauguration. Text reads, 'Knowing I could’ve retired my entire bloodline with $FART and $TRUMP' with a GIF of John Cena looking down.
@GarciaCap/X

9.

10.

Meme about Trump and Melania releasing crypto meme coins ahead of the inauguration. Text reads, 'Trump and wife launching meme coin in a week tells you all you need to know about his presidency.'
@stock_snr/X

Trump’s meme coin stock pattern was also turned into a meme, as many pointed out that the shape almost looks like his profile.

11.

Meme about Trump and Melania releasing crypto meme coins ahead of the inauguration. Text reads, 'what even is this simulation timeline' with a side by side of Trump and his meme coin stock.
@The4thWayYT/X

12.

Meme about Trump and Melania releasing crypto meme coins ahead of the inauguration. Text reads, 'simulation. or illuminati having a laugh' with a sideways view of the $TRUMP stock that looks like Trump.
@The4thWayYT/X

13.

Meme about Trump and Melania releasing crypto meme coins ahead of the inauguration. Text reads, 'I call this the $TRUMP pattern.' with a photo of Trump in profile view overlaid with his stock pattern.
@lynk0x/X

14.

Meme about Trump and Melania releasing crypto meme coins ahead of the inauguration. Text reads, 'NAH IT LOOKS LIKE TRUMPS SIDE PROFILE WE ON GOD LIVE IN A SIM.'
@lynk0x/X

And finally, Melania’s meme coin launch led to memes being posted about her, including Trump’s hypothetical reaction to her meme coin making his drop rapidly in value.

15.

Meme about Trump and Melania releasing crypto meme coins ahead of the inauguration. Text reads, 'What just happened to Trump's coin?...' and the QRT replies, 'Wife took half.'
@Adelgary/X

16.

Meme about Trump and Melania releasing crypto meme coins ahead of the inauguration. Drake meme text reads, 'Pelosi trades stocks / Trump gambles [with] meme crypto.'
@Adelgary/X
17.

Meme about Trump and Melania releasing crypto meme coins ahead of the inauguration. Text reads, 'The greatest trader of our lifetime' with an AI-generated photo of Melania sitting at a computer string off into the distance.
@litcapital/X

18.

Meme about Trump and Melania releasing crypto meme coins ahead of the inauguration. Text reads, 'If you liked Melania coin today, you’re going to LOVE Barron coin tomorrow.'
@litcapital/X
19.

Meme about Trump and Melania releasing crypto meme coins ahead of the inauguration. Text reads, 'Jarvis, make it about me' with a photoshopped image of Melania in the Iron Man suit interior.
@sherlock_hodles/X

20.

Meme about Trump and Melania releasing crypto meme coins ahead of the inauguration. Text reads, 'Telling my kids this is what the MELANIA sh*tcoin launch felt like' with a shot of a plane crashing into the World Trade Center.
@sherlock_hodles/X
