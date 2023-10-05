‘If rushes aren’t enough I have to listen to nothing but Ed for 4 hours straight’: Starbucks baristas are rioting against Ed Sheeran

In August 2023, singer Ed Sheeran was spotted at a Starbucks serving up the brand’s popular Pumpkin Spiced Latte ahead of the release of his seventh studio album as part of the “singers working regular jobs” PR moves other artists have been seen partaking in. Some are apparently making this day job trend more of a longer-term endeavor, like Lana Del Rey who was purportedly seen working multiple shifts at a Florence, Alabama Waffle House, but tales of other artists not named Ed Sheeran haven’t been met with the social media blowback that the “Shape of You” singer is receiving following the day he donned Starbucks’ green apron.

Ever since he did, it appears that a number of the chain’s locations have been blasting his music non-stop throughout its stores, much to the chagrin of several employees who have posted clips highlighting their dissatisfaction with the brand’s decision to do so. Like a TikTok named Em (@cummunistxmanifesto) who wrote, “ed sheeran will pay for his crimes against starbucks baristas this week”

In the clip, Em stares into the camera with a look of quiet rage as one of Sheeran’s tracks plays in the background.

The Sheeran push seems to be in coordination with the Sept. 29 release of his latest album, Autumn Variations. As a result, customers and baristas alike are being subjected to continuous play of his music in what appears to be a partnership between the singer and the company.

Commenters who responded to Em’s clip said that they have become privy to the Sheeran push as well, like one individual who penned: “i literally went to starbucks earlier and heard one of the barista shout ‘why is it still ed sheeran.”

One Starbucks worker seemed shocked that there were other stores undergoing the same playlist panic that they were. “NO BUT WE KEEP CHANGING IT TO A DIFFERENT PLAYLIST AND IT KEEPS GOING BACK TO ED SHEERAN i didn’t know it was happening to other stores too,” they commented.

Another customer shared the same experience, writing, “I WENT TO STARBUCKS YESTERDAY AND LITERALLY THE SECOND I OPENED THE DOOR IT WAS ED SHEERAN.”

Other baristas have posted similar videos to Em’s as well, like another TikToker named Alison (@iveshartedandicantgetup) who complained that customer rush periods have only been made worse by having to listen to the same Ed Sheeran songs on repeat.

“Why is Starbucks partnering with Ed Sheeran. If rushes aren’t enough I have to listen to nothing but Ed for 4 hours straight plus with this song playing at least 3 times. What is happening. What did I do to deserve this,” Alison wrote.

Alison added in a caption for the video that employees even “changed the playlist” at the store but it was ultimately “changed back.”

Blake (@_blakeavery), another barista and TikToker, recorded themselves with a crying-face filter as they poured a cup of water looking defeated into the camera. An on-screen caption in their post reads, “Ending my 8 hour shift knowing I have to spend another 8 hours tomorrow with Ed.”

A bizarre version of “Shape of You” plays as the sound in the video, presumably as a way of embodying the intense emotions that arise from having to listen to the same songs on repeat while one is at work.

It’s not just baristas who are noticing the endless Ed airplay. A customer also posted that while they were privy to the Sheeran Starbucks ad nauseam music drama online, they didn’t encounter it themselves until they walked into one of the chain’s locations.

@grapefruitlacroix recorded herself taking a sip out of a Starbucks cup while looking into the camera in a clip that featured a mini-blurb about her own Starbz-Ed-Experience.

“I saw so many videos today about ed sheeran playing at Starbucks and was like ha ha but then I went into Starbucks and he was playing so what’s the deal do they only play him in the fall?????!!! is he a seasonal item?!” the TikToker wrote.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Starbucks via email and Em via TikTok comment for further information.