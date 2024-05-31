Donald Trump just became the first U.S. felon president, and the guilty Trump memes (aka Trump conviction memes) are coming in hotter than the first weekend of summer.

The New York jury in the Trump hush money case found the former president guilty on all 34 counts of falsifying business records, bringing their decision to the court on Thursday. Jurors deliberated for over 12 hours after a weeks-long trial over whether or not the billionaire attempted to influence the outcome of the 2016 election with payments to former adult film star Stormy Daniels to cover up an affair, and altered official records in the process.

Trump responded with a message decrying the verdict and a mass push for donations that crashed the website. Regardless, Judge Juan Merchan announced that the sentencing date will be set for July 11, 2024.

You might have noticed that something historic happened when your social media feeds erupted with specific opinions, celebrations, and outrage early Thursday evening. Trump supporters immediately echoed the billionaire’s claims that the trial was rigged against him, demanded that right-wing politicians and governments intervene to change the outcome, and posted “RIP America” messages.

On the other side, Trump critics celebrated with reactions ranging from pleasant surprise to smug triumph and began generating jokes and guilty Trump memes on a scale the internet hasn’t seen since he lost the 2020 election.

trump showing up to the june 27 debate pic.twitter.com/zdRsASIScm — helen (@helen) May 30, 2024

Your Aunt on Facebook right now: pic.twitter.com/dbsGxo4NTX — Dustin Nickerson (@DustinNickerson) May 31, 2024

This is exactly like when they found Laura Palmer pic.twitter.com/BLrIGe43gV — White Guy Fieri (@whiteguyfieri) May 31, 2024

"waiting to find out if the jury is hung? you and me both" pic.twitter.com/sktOb8nLTX — Amy A (@lolennui) May 30, 2024 @NoahGarfinkel/Twitter

Obsessed with how this sketch from Trump’s trial makes it look he is watching himself in A-Ha’s ‘Take On Me’ video pic.twitter.com/DjiQ9pIt80 — Fiona Small (@FionaSmall) May 30, 2024

Both hosts of The Apprentice are now convicted felons. pic.twitter.com/1w001gGJcv — Jack (@GayLaVie) May 30, 2024

