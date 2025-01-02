Advertisement
Timothée Chalamet frowning becomes a reaction meme after Nardwuar interview

“should we start day drinking?”

Photo of Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro
Timothee Chalamet two split face reaction

Timothée Chalamet Frowning, also known as the Timothée Chalamet Nardwuar interview meme, is a reaction GIF from the actor’s interview with the journalist and comedian Nardwuar. It shows Chalamet frowning before considering his reaction, and finishing with a shrug.

  • Meme Creator: @mikesmicYT/X
  • Meme Type: Reaction, Exploitable
  • First Appearance: Dec. 25, 2024
  • Origin Source: YouTube
  • Peak Popularity: Dec. 2024

Where is the Timothée Chalamet Frowning meme from?

On Dec. 25, 2024, YouTuber Nardwuar the Human Serviette shared an interview with Timothée Chalamet on his channel at Record Surplus! in Santa Monica, California.

Timothee Chalamet on Nardwuar
@NardwuarServiette/YouTube

Throughout the interview, the pair talked about music and Chalamet’s newest film, the Bob Dylan biopic A Complete Unknown.

Near the end, at 48:54, Nardwaur asked Chalamet, “Why should people care about Timothée Chalamet? Why should people care about Bob Dylan?” Chalamet quickly cycled through several facial expressions, frowning, looking off into he distance and at the floor, before raising his eyebrows, smiling, and shrugging.

Timothée Chalamet frowning gif
@NardwuarServiette/YouTube
“Uh…they don’t,” Chalamet replied after the long pause, with the interview ending with thank yous immediately afteward.

Meme spread

Shortly after the interview aired, a GIF of Chalamet frowning spread online and quickly became a reaction meme. Use of the GIF and screengrabs from the interview appeared on X and Reddit within 24 hours.

'The patrons of Gusteau’s restaurant hearing a rat cooked the food but it’s low key delicious' timothee chalamet frowning meme
@mikesmicYT/X
'you're aware that i'm gay?' timothee chalamet frowning meme
@mikesmicYT/X

Meme examples

'Tony when he had a chance to add a one-legged woman to his roster' timothee chalamet frowning meme
@SopranosWorld/X
timothee chalamet frowning meme taylor swift lover
@SopranosWorld/X
'me when i remember i lowkey can just go to another state for a concert' timothee chalamet frowning meme
@pickmeflwrs/X
timothee chalamet facial expressions frowning meme
@pickmeflwrs/X
'walked into the post office and the lady looked me up and down and said 'depop?'' timothee chalamet frowning meme
@pickmeflwrs/X
'FIDE: Hey mr *checks notes* Carlson? Carl’s Son? You gotta change out of those jeans. Magnus:'
@lularobs/X
'you: 'are we going out on new years eve this year or what??' timothee chalamet frowning meme
@lularobs/X
'my body: please we are begging you to eat a vegetable or drink a single glass of water me looking at the christmas cookie tray' timothee chalamet frowning meme
@alyssalimp/X
“should we start day drinking?” timothee chalamet frowning meme
@alyssalimp/X
timothee chalamet frowning meme in black and white
@alyssalimp/X
timothee chalamet frowning meme with tweet that reads 'just got into a huge argument about AI with my family that I see maybe twice a year'
@imkindaqueer/X
“do you want to go to the record store to walk around and not buy anything” timothee chalamet reaction gif
@imkindaqueer/X
tweet that reads 'how can a person know everything at 18 but nothing at 22?' with timothee chalamet frowning gif
@imkindaqueer/X
'katniss after peeta said 'if it weren’t for the baby'” timothee chalamet frowning meme
@jhutchsversion/X
'do u wna go to a concert even if u dont know the band' timothee chalamet
@jhutchsversion/X

Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro proudly serves as a scribe, documenting all the shenanigans happening online. Her writing has been featured across Entertainment Weekly, PEOPLE, BuzzFeed, and more.

