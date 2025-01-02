Timothée Chalamet frowning becomes a reaction meme after Nardwuar interview

Timothée Chalamet Frowning, also known as the Timothée Chalamet Nardwuar interview meme, is a reaction GIF from the actor’s interview with the journalist and comedian Nardwuar. It shows Chalamet frowning before considering his reaction, and finishing with a shrug.

Meme basics:

Meme Creator: @mikesmicYT/X

Meme Type: Reaction, Exploitable

First Appearance: Dec. 25, 2024

Origin Source: YouTube

Peak Popularity: Dec. 2024

Where is the Timothée Chalamet Frowning meme from?

On Dec. 25, 2024, YouTuber Nardwuar the Human Serviette shared an interview with Timothée Chalamet on his channel at Record Surplus! in Santa Monica, California.

Throughout the interview, the pair talked about music and Chalamet’s newest film, the Bob Dylan biopic A Complete Unknown.

Near the end, at 48:54, Nardwaur asked Chalamet, “Why should people care about Timothée Chalamet? Why should people care about Bob Dylan?” Chalamet quickly cycled through several facial expressions, frowning, looking off into he distance and at the floor, before raising his eyebrows, smiling, and shrugging.

“Uh…they don’t,” Chalamet replied after the long pause, with the interview ending with thank yous immediately afteward.

Meme spread

Shortly after the interview aired, a GIF of Chalamet frowning spread online and quickly became a reaction meme. Use of the GIF and screengrabs from the interview appeared on X and Reddit within 24 hours.

Meme examples

