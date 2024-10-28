Timothée Chalamet crashed his own look-alike contest and memes ensued

Sunday’s bizarre, viral Timothée Chalamet look-alike contest took to the streets of New York…and then the actor himself showed up.

what if this was a trap situation, an fbi sting to capture club chalamet https://t.co/sMbdd907Lg — alex (@alex_abads) October 28, 2024

Since late September, 50 promotional flyers advertising a mysterious “Timothée Chalamet look-alike competition” were dispersed throughout New York City. The flier included a QR code for a Partiful event registration and advertised a $50 cash prize to the winner.

As fliers circulated online—including a post by X user @LipBalmWhore that garnered over four million views—the strange contest Immediately aroused internet speculation. Thousands RSVPd to the invite, wondering what the Washington Square Park event had in store.

On the afternoon of Oct. 27th, 2024, a crowd of Timothée Chalamet lookalikes and fans began to gather in Greenwich Village. As soon as the event kicked off, 23-year-old YouTuber Anthony Po revealed himself to be the event’s creator. Po was formerly known for a public stunt he pulled on April 27th, where the Youtuber ate an entire tub of cheese balls as the masked character “Cheeseball Man.”

As the judging began, screaming attendees flanked young men dressed as Paul Atreides and Willy Wonka. These Chalamet-hopefuls were narrowed down through a three-round gauntlet, the first of which had the onlookers vocally vote “yay” or “nay” for each entrant, the second was a grilling about Chalamet’s background: Kylie Jenner and his French heritage was brought up. The third round: Anthony Po himself making the final call as to who will be crowned best Timothée.

The crowd loved it, but law enforcement didn’t; about a half hour after the event began, the New York Police Department responded to “an unscheduled demonstration at Washington Square Park;” and ordered the group to disperse.

Po and his producers were fined for an “unpermitted costume contest,” and one contestant was arrested. But the show went on: and eventually, 21-year-old Miles Mitchell was crowned the winner. Dressed in a Willy Wonka outfit, he tossed candy to the crowd from a briefcase before accepting his trophy and giant check from Po.

But before the event concluded, Timothée Chalamet himself made an appearance.

@abcnews Actor Timothée Chalamet made a surprise appearance at his own look-alike contest in Lower Manhattan on Sunday, a well-attended event that drew an order to disperse from police and at least one arrest. ♬ original sound – ABC News

While he didn’t vie for Mitchell’s title, he stunned fans by hanging out and posing for pictures with some of his more memorable doppelgangers.

As people processed this wild event both online and in real-time, most concluded that it was very on-brand for Timothée to have shown up, as he was seen recently filming his upcoming film, Marty Supreme, in NYC.

Hundreds of memes and jokes have reflected on this event, which was perhaps to be expected…

me: timothée chalamet showed up to his own lookalike competion and didn’t even win and also one of the timothée’s got arrested



normal person: nice day outside today — claire rowden (@clx1re) October 27, 2024

the timothee chalamet lookalike competition just shows that the people yearn for weird town events like we live in gilmore girls pic.twitter.com/FybgNtV5Bt — jo (@sixofsongbirds) October 27, 2024

you took my sadness out of context… at the timothee chalamet look alike contest — matt (@aut0mattick) October 28, 2024 @crookedcourses/X

The Timothée Chalamet look-alike contest is a testament to Timothée’s sense of self-awareness and humor, but even more: our cultural captivation with the charming actor.