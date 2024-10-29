Advertisement
Memes

@clubchalamet’s Simone claps back after mistakenly predicting Timothée Chalamet wouldn’t come to his own look-alike contest

Which he low-key lost, by the way

Photo of Rebecca Leib

Rebecca Leib
Timothee Chalamet posing with fans(l), Look alike being arrested(r), Tweet over them with text that says 'idk whats crazier: 1) the fact that the REAL timothee chalamet showed up at the timothee chalamet lookalike contest or 2) the fact a fake timothee getting arrested at the timothee chalamet lookalike contest'

On Oct. 26th, the Timothée Chalamet Look-Alike Competition was held in NYC’s Washington Square Park crowned 21-year-old Miles Mitchell the ultimate Timmy doppelganger. Aside from an absurdly large trophy and a giant 50-dollar check, Miles (and the rest of the gathered Timothée wannabes and fans) got an even wilder surprise: an appearance by Timothée Chalamet himself.

Featured Video

Days after the contest’s end, new details emerge, including NYPD activity, random fines, the nature of Timothée’s surprise appearance, and a dramatic post by a very intense Timothée fan account.

Forty-eight hours later, more details have come to light, including a public clapback from Timothée Chalamet fan account @ClubChalamet.

A photo collage of things that occurred at the Timothee Chalamet look-alike competition with four quadrants: one with the original flier, another with a long @ClubChalamet post, one with Timothee showing up, and another with NYPD arresting someone.
@chlmtslut/X
Advertisement
This error message is only visible to WordPress admins

Error: No feed found.

Please go to the Instagram Feed settings page to create a feed.

The NYPD was all over the event from the very beginning. @chlmtslut reported that PD arrived quickly to break up the gathering, but the competition moved elsewhere in the park. Not one, but four Timothée Chalamet contestants were arrested; the specific details of their arrest have not been made known to the public.

And yet, the show went on. After a certain point, the crowd realized they had Timothée himself in their midst, watching the contest from afar. After Mitchell was crowned, Timmy went to take a photo with the top contestants and then ran across the street back to his car. Needless to say, everybody loved it.

@t_chlmts a historical moment in pop culture. #timotheechalamet #timothéechalamet #timothee #timothée #chalamet #tchalamet #timotheechalametfan #timotheechalametlookalike #lookalikecompetition #lookalike #popculture #fyp #foryou #foryoupage ♬ original sound – Jacobdior
Advertisement
A tweet with two comparison photos asking which is crazier: the arrest of a Timothee look-alike or him actually being there
@TheLoreBitch/X

Taking advantage of a good opportunity, a girl named Sommer handed out date cards to many of the Timothée Chalamet look-alikes hoping to connect (we reached out to contact Sommer about her cards, but have not yet heard back).

An X comparison photo of a man who entered the contest on the left side, and on the right, a businesscard from a woman named Sommer.
@TheLoreBitch/X

Not to be outdone by celebrity sightings or date business cards, the NYPD eventually slapped the competition’s organizer, YouTube personality Anthony Po, with a $500 fine for organizing an “unpermitted event.”

Advertisement
An X post by Anthony Po showing two photos: one of his initial flyer for the Timothee Chalamet Look-Alike contest, and another with his $500 fine slip
@anthpo/X

Days after the contest wrapped, Timothée Chalamet memes are still spreading across social media.

Meme with a child sleeping next to their laid-out clothes, with the caption 'timothee chalamet the night before showing up to his own lookalike competition'
@anthpo/X
An X post with Mark Ruffalo shaking his fist. The caption is: 'the timothee chalamet lookalike competition just shows that the people yearn for weird town events like we live in gilmore girls'
@SixofSongbirds/X
Advertisement

And then, there’s Timothée Chalamet fan account @ClubChalamet, helmed by a Los Angeles-based superfan named Simone. The account seems to hint that it has ties and intel others don’t; Redditors speculate that Simone works in entertainment.

@ClubChalamet initially posted she didn’t think Chalamet would show up to the competition for security reasons. After the actor did attend the event, Simone posted a defensive statement on X Monday morning, admitting she’d been wrong.

“I’m not Buddha, and again, I’m not part of his management team,” read the @ClubChalamet post. I don’t claim to know everything, and in fact, I love being surprised too, just like how I was surprised that ACU (the newest Chalamet film, A Complete Unknown) is being released this year and not in 2025 as first believed. And again, this benefits me in ways you can’t imagine.”

Advertisement
A long X statement by Timothee fan account Club Chalamet
@ClubChalamet/X

With a reputation for being intense and “stalker-like” when it came to the Dune actor, @ClubChalamet‘s statement was met with both jokes and criticism from the far reaches of the internet.

An X thread that is making fun of X user @ClubChalamet
@ClubChalamet/X
Advertisement

TAGS

Memes Timothée Chalamet
First published:
 
The Daily Dot