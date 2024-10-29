@clubchalamet’s Simone claps back after mistakenly predicting Timothée Chalamet wouldn’t come to his own look-alike contest

On Oct. 26th, the Timothée Chalamet Look-Alike Competition was held in NYC’s Washington Square Park crowned 21-year-old Miles Mitchell the ultimate Timmy doppelganger. Aside from an absurdly large trophy and a giant 50-dollar check, Miles (and the rest of the gathered Timothée wannabes and fans) got an even wilder surprise: an appearance by Timothée Chalamet himself.

Days after the contest’s end, new details emerge, including NYPD activity, random fines, the nature of Timothée’s surprise appearance, and a dramatic post by a very intense Timothée fan account.

The NYPD was all over the event from the very beginning. @chlmtslut reported that PD arrived quickly to break up the gathering, but the competition moved elsewhere in the park. Not one, but four Timothée Chalamet contestants were arrested; the specific details of their arrest have not been made known to the public.

And yet, the show went on. After a certain point, the crowd realized they had Timothée himself in their midst, watching the contest from afar. After Mitchell was crowned, Timmy went to take a photo with the top contestants and then ran across the street back to his car. Needless to say, everybody loved it.

Taking advantage of a good opportunity, a girl named Sommer handed out date cards to many of the Timothée Chalamet look-alikes hoping to connect (we reached out to contact Sommer about her cards, but have not yet heard back).

Not to be outdone by celebrity sightings or date business cards, the NYPD eventually slapped the competition’s organizer, YouTube personality Anthony Po, with a $500 fine for organizing an “unpermitted event.”

Days after the contest wrapped, Timothée Chalamet memes are still spreading across social media.

timothee at the timothee chalamet lookalike contest pic.twitter.com/mRwpT29ThV — yalitza apariciosus (@dunevillenuve) October 27, 2024

And then, there’s Timothée Chalamet fan account @ClubChalamet, helmed by a Los Angeles-based superfan named Simone. The account seems to hint that it has ties and intel others don’t; Redditors speculate that Simone works in entertainment.

@ClubChalamet initially posted she didn’t think Chalamet would show up to the competition for security reasons. After the actor did attend the event, Simone posted a defensive statement on X Monday morning, admitting she’d been wrong.

“I’m not Buddha, and again, I’m not part of his management team,” read the @ClubChalamet post. I don’t claim to know everything, and in fact, I love being surprised too, just like how I was surprised that ACU (the newest Chalamet film, A Complete Unknown) is being released this year and not in 2025 as first believed. And again, this benefits me in ways you can’t imagine.”

With a reputation for being intense and “stalker-like” when it came to the Dune actor, @ClubChalamet‘s statement was met with both jokes and criticism from the far reaches of the internet.

club chalamet taking off the police disguise in the car pic.twitter.com/F6AmQf6oM3 https://t.co/YmZDOefiBs — spooky ford 🎃 (@lucyj_ford) October 27, 2024