The “Beyonce kidnapped me” meme comes from a joke about a fake Sia tweet in which the first letter of each word spells out the statement. This observation arose amid conspiracy theories around the star that link her to the arrest of Sean “P Diddy” Combs on charges of sexual assault, abuse, and human trafficking.

While there are people who seem to sincerely believe in these theories, which get stranger by the day, Twitter users have been widely mocking them and turning some of the better joke posts into memes.

Did Beyonce kidnap Sia?

As far as we know, she did not, although anything is technically possible. However, there is no evidence that Sia ever posted the statements that spell out “Beyonce kidnapped me” with the first letter of each word.

What did happen is that, in response to the conspiracy theories, Twitter user @crulsmmr posted a likely Photoshopped screenshot of a Sia tweet containing three nonsense sentences.

“Baby, everything your own nice cat eats,” it says. “Kangaroo is dead, nowhere and purple penguins every day. My egg.”

The image is further edited to circle each word’s first letter and spells out “Beyonce kidnapped me,” with the user adding that “she was trying to warn us.” This, however, is not the first time the tweet about the nice cat and purple penguins has appeared.

‘Beyonce kidnapped me’ origins

User @crulsmmr posted the altered image on September 20, 2024, just as the jokes around the Beyonce conspiracy theories were heating up on the platform. A search of the statements reveals that people have been posting the gag for years.

The earliest known use of the cryptic tweet occurred on August 4, 2020, in response to one of those “what would you post to let people know you’d been kidnapped” questions. It’s unclear if user @nutest_ came up with this or if they stole it from elsewhere on the internet, but if Sia had tweeted it in 2015, people would have noticed the secret message.

What are the Beyonce conspiracy theories about?

The latest theories around Beyonce and her alleged evil doings surround the accusations against Diddy, with theorists claiming that she was involved in his criminal activities. These allegations stemmed from a larger idea that the legendary singer exerts massive power over other artists to the point that they are terrified of her.

One of the cruxes of this theory is the song “She Knows” by J. Cole, which pays respects to late artists like Michael Jackson, Aaliyah, and Left Eye. By some twisty logic, people claim the track hints that Beyonce killed these people. The Beyonce “She Knows” conspiracy theory gained traction following the Diddy arrest.

Those promoting this conspiracy attempt to support it with footage of artists thanking Beyonce during award acceptance speeches, claiming that they name-drop her out of fear that they will offend or enrage her by winning and not offering reverence. They also point to clips of random singers allegedly looking nervous around her.

Beyonce conspiracy memes spread

People have made fun of these conspiracy theories before, but the renewed interest due to the Diddy charges ramped up the memes on Twitter in late September. This trend appeared to get going on September 30, especially after a viral tweet by user @quentinRIP quoting a Pop Base video.

The clip shows Dua Lipa watching Joni Mitchell perform while Beyonce sways to the music in the background. Dua Lipa has an emotional look on her face and her eyes dart away from Mitchell for a moment while otherwise remaining pretty much motionless, leading the Twitter user to make a joke referencing the conspiracy theories.

“Dua knew she had to stay still to not anger her… you can see the fear in her eyes,” they wrote.

The gag gained over 10.2 million views in just a couple days and inspired many more jokes on the topic.

‘Beyonce kidnapped me’ and ‘She Knows’ conspiracy memes

The fear in her eyes.. Beyonce.. https://t.co/WrKsic80ws — EBONY (@3hollor) September 30, 2024

tiktok gonna say she was smirking bc she had just killed tupac in the picture on the left https://t.co/pYprbbgW4u — Tayoncé Defense Attorney wanted to survive (@lesbeyonsay) September 30, 2024

