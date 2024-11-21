A clip of 4-year-old Barron Trump saying ‘I Like My Suitcase’ is now a TikTok meme

The Barron Trump I Like My Suitcase (or I Like My Sootcase) TikTok trend is the circulation and memeification of a 2010 CNN clip featuring young Barron Trump excitedly saying “I like my suitcase” in a light Slavic accent, evoking both wholesomeness and brainrot among the platform’s users.

What is the Barron Trump ‘I Like My Suitcase’ video?

The Barron Trump I Like My Suitcase TikTok video and trend comes from a rediscovered CNN clip from 2010, featuring a 4-year-old Barron Trump. In the clip, Barron Trump and First Lady Melania Trump are sitting across from former President Donald Trump at his office in Trump Tower.

Barron, dressed in a tiny suit, is jumping around and fixes his attention on a small Louis Vuitton briefcase (aptly named the “President,” the contemporary version currently retails for almost $9,500 dollars).

The child fixes his attention on the suitcase, and gleefully states “I like my suitcase” then, “I have to go to school now? Now I’m gonna go?” Melania affirms that Barron will go to lunch and then to school. Donald chimes in that, at school, he’ll study “reading, writing and arithmetic.”

Where did the ‘I Like My Suitcase’ video come from?

The short clip was taken from a longer segment featured on CNN’s Larry King Live back in 2010, showing Trump’s work and home life. After the field piece, Melania and Donald Trump are interviewed briefly in the studio, where Melania admits Barron spends most of his time with her. Donald, unfazed, chimes in “I think it’s great, anything he does is okay with me.”

Though the clip has been recirculated and posted since, in mid-November, the clip re-emerged following a quote retweet on X by user @c1nnamonbunny on Nov. 13.

In response to an X post about Barron Trump allegedly being a powerful super-human, pulling the strings behind the scenes @c1nnamonbunny attached the clip of Barron saying, “I like my suitcase,” with the caption, “This obsession with Barron is hilarious when you consider that the only video we have of him speaking is this.” The post went viral, spinning off into different TikTok versions both enjoying and criticizing the clip.

This obsession with Barron is hilarious when you consider that the only video we have of him speaking is this https://t.co/7TgpZr1nYd pic.twitter.com/wt5f6zOvnf — trappy 🍁🦃 (@c1nnamonbunny) November 13, 2024

They also pointed out how their original video caused Barron’s audio to trend on TikTok.

It’s a trending audio on TikTok now. I take full credit idc pic.twitter.com/AVbVEygsDA — trappy 🍁🦃 (@c1nnamonbunny) November 18, 2024

‘I Like My Suitcase’ goes TikTok viral

The video has gained attention for two reasons: Barron’s pronounced Slavic accent, (proving to some that Melania Trump used a very hands-on parenting approach) and the rarity of a clip where Barron actually speaks at all.

In fact, there are only a handful of examples of Barron’s voice online, and all are recorded when he was a small child According to The Cut, “Barron Trump is one of the more mysterious figures in Trumpworld…since 2010, Barron’s voice has barely been documented.”

Though some point out that this trend is an example of Trumpian brainrot, the internet is mostly loving the adorable, wholesome nature of Barron Trump’s I Like My Suitcase clip, appreciating Barron’s precociousness, energy, and endearing Slavic accent.

What’s Barron up to, these days?

Barron is living a fairly normal life, all things considered. He’s an 18-year-old college student attending New York University’s Stern School of Business and enjoys wearing Adidas Gazelles.

Whether he still has his Slavic accent is anyone’s guess.

Barron Trump has the opportunity to do the funniest thing ever and show up to NYU with an LV suitcase for class — Sophia Rofé (@SophiaRofe) November 18, 2024

