Fortnite fans are pissed about the Skibidi Toilet and Plungerman collab

The Skibidi Toilet Fortnite collaboration announced by Epic Games is angering many fans of the game and utterly baffling older players. If you’re older than Generation Alpha, the very mention of the term “Skibidi Toilet” may either send you into a rage or shut down your brain entirely, but a YouTube series bearing that name is so popular that Epic couldn’t resist the crossover opportunity.

Global suicide rates after Fortnite confirms the Skibidi Toilet collab: pic.twitter.com/HjvT6is8Ji — Gritsune (@LoKelly312) December 17, 2024

Indeed, there is a lengthy saga on YouTube titled “Skibidi Toilet” about a war between toilet aliens and Earth robots called Cameramen. There are several varieties of both, including the beloved Plungerman, who is also part of the Fortnite collab.

What is Skibidi Toilet?

Skibidi Toilet is a machinima web series by YouTuber Alexey Gerasimov that launched on Feb. 7, 2023. This is also where “Skibidi Ohio Rizz“—the brain rot slang term favored by teens and pre-teens—originated.

Skibidi Toilet tells the tale of the fight to free Earth from the clutches of alien toilets with singing human heads sticking out of the bowls. After these toilets overwhelm human forces, benevolent humanoid robots with CCTV cameras for heads fight back and seek to overthrow the Skibidi Toilet overlord, G-Toilet.

As the series progressed, both sides developed new technology and introduced new forms of toilets and Cameramen to participate in the war. During a strike mission to take out Scientist Toilet, a new Cameraman hero emerged known as Plungerman.

Actual skibidi toilet analysis thread by someone who actually watched the series and not a basic plot summary by a snarky shit munching twitter user



i am skibidi toilets strongest soildier pic.twitter.com/iA4l2FteUE — fanum tax buttsex (@RealFLHacks) December 29, 2023

With dozens of episodes, the saga has become complex, detailed, and mind-melting for anyone over the age of 17. Each episode is brief, often less than a minute long, catering to the short attention spans of our TikTok-poisoned youth. Yes, I am over 30, what’s your point?

Skibidi Toilet comes to Fortnite

On Dec. 17, 2024, Epic Games teased the Fortnite collaboration that would bring Skibidi Toilet to the meme-friendly game. The official Fortnite account on X posted a tweet on Tuesday containing three simple emojis—a toilet, a plunger, and a camera—and the next day’s date. The reactions were swift and extreme.

No other official details are expected before tomorrow, but an account on X dedicated to leaking information about Fortnite updates tells players to expect a Plungerman outfit, complete with a plunger and Skibidi backpack, as well as another Skibidi Toilet backpack. The full bundle is set to cost 2,800 vbucks.

Fortnite fans are furious over the Skibidi collab

Fortnite loves to collaborate with popular media franchises, especially the ones with high meme potential. Developers have offered in-game items from Marvel films, Disney movies, and other video games over the years to the delight of fans and the irritation of others, but the reactions to this announcement have skewed negative, to say the least.

Skibidi Toilet is bizarre enough to cause sensations of unreality in viewers who were not raised on brain rot content. The idea of this collab has therefore triggered the denial phase of grief in many Fortnite fans as they outright declare that this cannot be real life.

Others skipped straight to anger. Some players announced in comments that they would be giving up the game for good, furious that developers are spending their time on this rather than creating new maps, fixing bugs, or adding new features that might make the game more enjoyable.

we got skibidi toilet fortnite before me having a girlfriend https://t.co/bsBjq2HNiG pic.twitter.com/xchZN6U6ej — autist (@litteralyme0) December 17, 2024 @AngerGotZaZa/X

IF THEY ADD SKIBIDI TOILET TO FORTNITE IT WILL BE THE END OF ALL OF US!!!!!!! NOOOOOOO!!!!! https://t.co/QdhE60TIJP pic.twitter.com/2uQju8kKzl — epic 🌎 (@Ribbean_) December 17, 2024

Of course, fans of Skibidi Toilet are happy, but the hate is fierce enough to drown out the positive responses. Imagine the firestorm to come if Gerasimov’s talks with Michael Bay bear results.

