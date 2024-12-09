Why are people commenting ‘Raw. Next Question’ on videos of hot guys?

You don’t have to dig too deep into any TikTok post’s comments section to encounter “Raw, Next Question”; a comment that is as playful, bold, and horny as the Gen Z users who make it.

Featured Video

The slang comment is primarily (but not exclusively) being used by women across social media under photos and videos of men that they are deeply sexually attracted to, in a not-so-serious—and sometimes actually very deeply serious—way.

What does “Raw. Next question” mean?

The phrase has two components: The initial part of the “Raw. next question” phrase is significant because it works on multiple levels. “Raw” more traditionally might mean powerful, emotion-inducing, or unrefined. In LGBTQ+ slang, it means having sexual intercourse without a condom, but it can more loosely insinuate an untethered sexual appetite or need for sex. These multiple meanings all feed into the “raw” portion of the phrase.

Advertisement

The “next question” is a little more straightforward, and cuts the intensity of raw with a bit of terse humor. In an interview context, “next question” insinuates one wants to move on to the next question, and more so, that the interviewee is not willing to answer any follow-up questions. When used in an online context, it puts a “period” at the end of a sentence, so to speak, encouraging someone to move on or past the topic at hand.

Together, “raw, next question” thrown up as a comment generally means that someone is sexually attracted (often in a graphic way) to the subject of the comment, and that the commentator does not want to discuss it further, as the nature of this attraction is so dirty or carnal that it isn’t suitable to be discussed publicly.

Advertisement

Gen-Z women (and some men) are commenting “raw, next question” on posts where the subject is extremely attractive to them. The meaning can range from humorous, to cheeky, to flirty to intensely sexual—but it’s hard to know which comment holds which meaning as (like the comment suggests) there are generally no follow-up questions allowed.

Advertisement

Culturally, the “raw, next question” trend (and other sexual reactions online by women) is a reaction to the overly conservative nature of gender politics and a way for women to express their sexuality in a humorous and provocative way, as evidenced by alternative replies to “raw, next question.”

These include “5 minutes and a hair tie,” “I swear my pants were JUST on,” “and the crowd… undresses?”, “Gotta go guys my ride is here,” “I’m not a waiter but I’ll take his tip,” and “Standing ovulation.”

Much like the women in male fields meme and TikTok trend, this phrase can also poke fun at men, giving men a taste of what it’s like to be judged as a woman online.

Advertisement

Why are some men upset about “Raw, next question”?

Some men online are getting mad about women commenting “raw, next question” on their content or seeing the phrase around TikTok because they feel like it unfairly objectifies and sexualizes them in rude and inconsiderate ways.

Some men believe it’s their right not to be sexualized and objectified as they go about their lives, and have autonomy over their hyper-gendered public perception. To which I say, interesting thought, guys. But ultimately, “raw, next question.” 😈

Advertisement

More TikTok trends:

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here to get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.