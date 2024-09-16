Nickelodeon’s Henry Danger is the internet’s favorite new meme

The Henry Danger meme surfaced from a TikTok trend referencing the Nickelodeon sitcom Henry Danger, wherein users post clips from the TV show of Henry Hart (played by actor Jace Norman) looking suspiciously over his shoulder.

What is the Henry Danger meme?

The Henry Danger meme, which is also known as either the Henry Danger Side Eye meme or the Henry Danger Looking meme, is a recent trend on TikTok. The meme trend pairs a series of clips of the titular character of the TV show Henry Danger side-eying something suspiciously with a common thing they are skeptical of or trying to be sneaky about, such as, “When you got a new crush but forget about the one you was fw last week.”

In general, the majority of posts using this trend tend to be related to relationships with cheaters or liars, although not always.

Meme origins

The meme originated with TikToker @djustin.0528 on September 6th, 2024. They posted a clip from Henry Danger, in which Henry is singing menacingly into a microphone while staring straight at the camera.

The clip’s original sound is replaced by a sped-up audio of the N-word being repeated over and over, and they wrote in the macro text overlay, “pov your about to lose an argument online so you pull out plan b.”

The video has been viewed over 449.2K times and liked over 49.2K times since being posted, with most of the comments ranging from asking @djustin.0528 why that isn’t plan A to people commenting “Neck hurt,” potentially meaning that OP is stretching for an excuse to use the N-word.

Spread

The meme has spread since its original iteration on September 6th across TikTok, often with posters using multiple clips from the show of Henry Danger looking skeptical at something off-screen.

On X (formerly known as Twitter), user @MugiwaraLufff22 shared a downloaded TikTok video example of the meme that she loved, adding, “the henry danger trend on tiktok is the funniest shit ever omfg😭😭” The video on her post has been viewed over 2 million times and retweeted over 19K times.

the henry danger trend on tiktok is the funniest shit ever omfg😭😭 pic.twitter.com/1UVQV8VKiN — Kadey (@MugiwaraLufff22) September 13, 2024

Meme variations

TikToker @trynabefunny4 posted their first clip using the meme format on September 13th, 2024, writing in the macro overlay, “When someone says, ‘I’ll slap everybody here.’”

That video has been viewed over 252.4K times and since then, the TikToker posted over a dozen others, starting with the same Henry Danger show clip, but eventually branching out into other clips and photos as well. Their posts using this format follow the same general topic: side-eying their “man.”

Other folks, such as TikToker @manwitdafatty, followed suit with the trend format, expanding on it as their posts went viral.

More Henry Danger meme examples and reactions

