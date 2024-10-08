Mr. Incredible Becoming Uncanny: a meme

Mr. Incredible Becoming Uncanny aka the Traumatized Mr. Incredible meme is a series of memes and images derived from an edited picture of the character Mr. Incredible from Disney-Pixar’s 2004 film, The Incredibles. The result is a nearly identical image of Mr. Incredible in which he appears to be traumatized or upset.

The meme format gained popularity in December 2021 on YouTube and TikTok. Mr. Incredible Becoming Uncanny is a development of the Traumatized Mr. Incredible format, which came about in July 2021.

The meme has spun off into countless variations, including Mr. Incredible Becoming Ascended, Mr. Incredible Becoming Old, Mr. Incredible Becoming Futuristic, and more.

Origins of the Traumatized Mr. Incredible meme

The Incredibles was released by Disney-Pixar on November 5th, 2024. It was directed by Brad Bird and has since gone on to become one of the studio’s best-loved films.

Mr. Incredible Becoming Uncanny came from the Traumatized Mr. Incredible meme format. The original image of Mr. Incredible “reverse toonified” was posted on October 15th, 2020 by Twitter user @CitizenPlain, who had experimented with the process for characters from The Incredibles 2 and Coco.

The first meme derived from the image appeared on Reddit on November 10th, 2020, when PARILIZEDpArrOT243 posted an image labeled “The Teacher’s Copy vs. What They Give You.” In the meme, the image was edited so that the reverse toonified version was made to look like it was poorly photocopied.

From there, the two-panel setup for the meme gained popularity in late June 2021, when on June 18th, a_cuppa_java posted a version of the meme on Reddit which received over 39k upvotes in three months.

In September 2021, the format returned to popularity as “People Who Don’t Know vs. People Who Know” on September 5th. That day, Dapper_Dildo posted a four-panel Table-Kun meme on Reddit which was based on the format. (It has since been removed.)

How Mr. Incredible became “uncanny”

Mr. Incredible Becoming Uncanny came about on September 27th, 2021, when YouTuber músicos Cínicos 鯉 posted a video titled, appropriately, “Mr. Incredible becoming uncanny.” The video involved the original photo of Mr. Incredible slowly turning from its original form to a very creepy version. The video received over 800k views and 32k likes.

Mr. Incredible Becoming Uncanny Spread

The Mr. Incredible Becoming Uncanny meme began to spread a few months later, when on December 8th, 2021, @fishystik1a uploaded the original clip on TikTok, adding the caption “hearing your name called at:” The video received over 60k views in ten days. (It has since been taken down.)

A week later, the video appeared on Facebook, posted by the page Pains of Hell Wellness Clinic. It garnered over 5.8k reactions and 3.8k shares. The format grew on Facebook a few days later.

On December 14th, 2021, user Vici posted the Touhou Project variation, which was originally from Rizuki Noka. The video received 236 reactions and 400 shares.

Two days later, Gabriel DG Karlsefni posted a Houseki no Kuni variation on Facebook, which received 537 reactions and 682 shares.

An episode of Lessons in Meme Culture appeared on December 19th, 2021, which explored the meme, explaining its origins and purpose. The video received 150k views in a single day.

The meme reached its zenith on YouTube eleven days later, when on December 30th, 2021, user ItsFarhang uploaded a video that garnered more than 8.6 million views and 505k likes in a month. (It’s been since taken down.)

On January 13th, 2022, user MexicoEmpireFOREVER uploaded a massive extension of the meme on YouTube, which lasted 30 minutes and 59 seconds. The video received 239k views and 10k likes in a single month (it has also since been taken down).

Meme examples and variations

