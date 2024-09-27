The Maps dance or Maps Wait dance refers to one of two new moves on TikTok done to a remix of a song by the Yeah Yeah Yeahs. The latest dance to go viral on the video social media platform started in September 2024, and both creators have already inspired thousands of imitators.

TikTok users are well known for inventing dance moves that take the website by storm for a few weeks before they spread to other social media sites, end up on Fortnite, and are over by the time some middle-aged man is doing them on a talk show. But will the Maps dance be different this time?

What is the Maps dance?

The original Maps dance involves bending at the knees and bobbing with both pointer fingers in the air, which alternate positions before the dancer cycles their arms at their sides. Another version of this move requires shaking the hips back and forth while hitting them with your hands in between, throwing up the stop sign to the word “wait.”

Both dances pair with a remixed, sped-up version of the song’s chorus, and the second dance is also typically sped up in editing to match the beat.

Origins of the Maps dance

The Yeah Yeah Yeahs released the song “Maps” in 2003 as part of their debut album Fever to Tell. According to an interview with lead vocalist Karen O, she wrote the song while fearing for the status of her relationship with Liars frontman Angus Andrew when he was three hours later for the shooting of a Yeah Yeah Yeahs music video.

The chorus lyrics, played in the Maps dance TikTok videos, repeat the line: “Wait, they don’t love you like I love you.”

TikTok user @southernbellesuzie unveiled the first version of this dance in a video she posted on September 14, 2024. She filmed the dance in what appears to be public restroom and was being silly with her tongue sticking out.

The second version appeared on September 19 by @user_18373563848, also filmed in a bathroom.

Both dances ended up going similarly viral for whatever reasons unknown to us mortals who are too primitive to understand the magic of TikTok algorithms and user interest.

The dance strays

Less than two weeks later, the original sound from the first Maps dance video has over 26,000 entries filled with young people doing one or both versions of the move. Some TikTokers have altered either dance slightly, combined them with other viral moves, or referenced popular TikTok memes in their videos.

The dance became so popular so fast that it only took until September 25 for a compilation video of all the Maps dances across the platform to go viral user @2k._.thugerella posted it to their account. It’s already gotten to the point that people are starting to reference it on Twitter.

Maps dance examples

