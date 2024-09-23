Memes

The Frat Flick: An old dance move gets a new name on TikTok

Play that funky music, frat boy.

Photo of Lindsey Weedston

Lindsey Weedston
frat flick Frat brother(l), Sorority(c), Frat Guy(r)

The Frat Flick is a TikTok dance that involves extending one’s fingers and flicking the wrist in the air to the beat of the music. It’s most often performed by young, college-going men who may or may not be members of a fraternity, though it has already escaped that demographic as individuals of other groups imitate the dance move.

Although some have described this as a “new” dance, it strongly resembles the kind of move that drunk college students have performed at parties for decades, especially among those without the confidence to do a more complicated routine.

What is the Frat Flick?

TikTok’s new favorite dance move consists of little more than putting one’s hand in the air with a couple of fingers sticking out and jerking or flicking them to the rhythm of whatever song is playing as the individual generally vibes with the beat.

@deerockmusic This guy’s keeping it alive #college #fyp #frat #edm ♬ original sound – Deerockmusic

This is often paired in TikTok videos with “shotgunning” an alcoholic drink. This refers to the act of forming a hole in a can and pouring it down one’s throat to consume it as rapidly as possible.

Where did it come from?

It’s impossible to pinpoint the invention date of the move but the term itself seemed to emerge around late 2023.

By November of that year, TikTokers were already making videos declaring the move an “epidemic” and a “contagious disease,” indicating that people were getting tired of seeing it. One of the most popular of these came from the account @caitie.hall, who posted their video on November 26, 2023.

@caitie.hall a contagious disease 🙌🏻 #fratflick ♬ Star Spangled (Bass Boosted) – SNC

The Frat Flick spreads

Videos referencing this dance move and showing examples of it in the wild continued to pop up throughout 2024, spreading to women in bars and attendees of concerts across the U.S. and beyond.

In August, the specific trend emerged in which TikTok users would film themselves shotgunning a drink before doing the Frat Flick, sometimes with a backflip or other cooler move in between. User @whoisjayren posted one of the earliest of these videos on August 2.

@whoisjayren Im lost in the sauce @Gawayne #fypage #viral #fratflick #druski #winterwarrior ♬ original sound – DONJAMES

Are they serious?

A lot of people doing the Frat Flick on TikTok—perhaps the majority—are clearly being ironic when they’re bobbing about and flicking their wrists to music. Often, the idea is to mock drunken college students, particularly frat bros, who can’t really dance so they have to resort to something simple like this move in order to appear to be partying at all.

Of course, it’s no crime to be struggling with keeping a beat or drinking too much to engage in complex dancing. Plenty of people are sincerely vibing when they do the Frat Flick, and that’s okay. As long as you’re having a good time and drinking responsibly.

Frat Flick examples

@povbrookewyatt

macklemore CORE!

♬ murder on the dance floor sped up – ᴄᴏᴍᴘʟᴇx
@daltonmauldin5 Go DJ, thats my DJ! 😂 #fratflick #frattok #tiktokmusic #wreck #presave #linkinbio #daltonmauldin #baseballboys #baseballtok #musiciantok #indiepop #popmusic #harrystyles #justinbieber #lany #surfaces ♬ wreck by dalton mauldin out jan 5th – Dalton Mauldin
@rgwoo #bidday #fratflick @brooklyn🍊 ♬ Came Here for Love – Sigala & Ella Eyre
@cadecampenella Only way to enjoy Frozen sing along👋👋 #fratflick #fyp #foryoupage #viral #disney #hollywoodstudios ♬ original sound – Cade Campenella
@thenicwest take me back to college #fratflick #college ♬ Came Here for Love – Sigala & Ella Eyre
Frat Flick video with a man warning about 'frat flickitis.'
@rayrayjozowski/TikTok
Frat Flick video with two young women in a car.
@rayrayjozowski/TikTok
Frat Flick video with a man asking if he's allowed to do the move.
@rayrayjozowski/TikTok
Frat Flick video at a house party.
@rayrayjozowski/TikTok
Frat Flick video about HBCUs.
@llilmirrr/TikTok

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here to get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.

TAGS

Dancing Fraternities Memes TikTok
First published:

Lindsey Weedston

Lindsey is a Seattle area writer interested in all things society, including internet culture, politics, and mental health. Outside of the Daily Dot, her work can be found in publications such as The Mary Sue, Truthout, and YES! Magazine.

Lindsey Weedston
 
The Daily Dot