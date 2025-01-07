The mysterious origins of the Locked In Alien Meme

The Locked In Alien meme derives from AI-generated video of an alien character that TikToker @breachextract went viral for debuting in a series of videos discussing “the next step of the operation” and drawing viewers in. The Locked in Alien, an extraterrestrial with a long, skinny head, got its name from the expression of extreme focus on its face.
Meme basics:
- Meme Creator: @breachextract/TikTok
- Meme Type: Exploitable, “Weirdcore”
- First Appearance: Dec. 2024
- Origin Source: TikTok
- Peak Popularity: Dec. 2024
Where is the Locked In Alien from?
The Locked In Alien is an AI-generated character debuted by @breachextract on TikTok on Dec. 12, 2024. In the first video, he seems to rap along to a 0:05 clip of a song. The song is now known to be “Scissorhands” by Trekkrrholymountain, Weeping Wi11ow, and Pieruun. The video was posted with the tags #schizocore and #weirdcore, highlighting the surreal nature of the video.
In the comments, @tz._mr wrote, “Geeked vs locked in,” to which @breachextract replied, “If you lock in too hard you begin to geek. And vice versa.”
Urban Dictionary describes being geeked as “To be utterly incapacitated with laughter. To be excited about something. Used to describe something that was funny.” In comparison, to be locked in is “to get extra, extra focused.”
The original video has since amassed over 8 million views. Six days later, “part 2” was released, which shows two men in suits asking the Locked In Alien, “What’s the next step of the operation?” In response, the same clip of a song plays in the background as the alien is seen rapping along. The text that appears alongside it onscreen is initially illegible. To date, it has over 13 million views.
What does the Locked In Alien message mean?
Many watching the video and interested in learning more about the character and its background turned to Reddit for answers. In a Dec. 22 thread on r/Decoders, u/SecretaryOk3329 screenshotted the message from the second video and shared it with the community.
u/Hrafyn shared his solution, explaining, “Just replace each unique symbol with a letter; from there, it’s just a simple substitution cipher.” Noting that it wasn’t exact, he provided the following translation.
For fiction is merely a reflection of reality. Fiction comes from a realm that most can’t consciously perceive.
Nothing is created, only channeled. Why was this channeled. What does it reflect in the physical plane. How does it aid in the evolution of human consciousness.
While on the surface this video may simply seem like a silly video, your subconscious mind understands the true meaning of this video and is comforted by the truth of it.
Locked In Alien lore and $CYBPSYCH
On Dec. 26, 2024 the Locked In Alien appeared in a video introducing the “CYBERPSYCHOSIS COIN,” also referred to as $CYBPSYCH. The video wasn’t as popular as its predecessors.
Three days later, a fourth video was posted where the suited characters appear again. They ask, “Sir, are you sure about this operation?”
In the last video, the characters appear in a completely different environment, seemingly surrounded by snow or a bright light. The suited men inform the Locked In Alien, “Sir we have a problem. The ooze is spreading.” It advertises another crypto coin, $OGALIEN.
Meme variations
Geeked vs. Locked In
Locked In Alien memes initially started with memes comparing states of being geeked with states of being locked in. Some do feature the alien, while others do not.
Locked In Alien memes
The character also became the focus of memes, with people screenshotting different angles from different videos to match the meme’s vibe.
Roblox
There are over 20 different items available to Roblox users to incorporate the Locked In Alien into their gameplay experience. From character outfits to masks to other items, users are flocking to the popular meme.
Meme examples
