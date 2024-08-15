“Who the f*ck did I take to Mexico” refers to a video series by TikToker Olivia Stabile (Liv) relaying her disastrous trip with her girlfriend Sedona. In the latest viral TikTok relationship drama series, Liv claims to have planned and paid for a trip to Mexico with basketball player Sedona Prince, only to end up single after a series of bonkers events led to their breaking up.

Stabile supporters are now calling for her team, the TCU (Texas Christian University) Horned Frogs, to eject Prince, and are accusing her of abusive behavior that potentially put her former girlfriend’s life at risk.

Who are Liv and Sedona?

“Liv” refers to TikTok user @livvvy.louu, who has over 565,000 followers. In her previous TikTok videos, she is dancing in various outfits to popular songs, or showing off her tattoos and outfits. She and her girlfriend are of the LGBTQ+ community, and Liv has a TikTok playlist simply called “gay.”

Sedona has her own social media accounts but is better known for being an NCAA player for the Horned Frogs, [previously for the Oregon Ducks and Texas Longhorns. As a teenager, she also played for the U.S. national youth team in 2015 and 2016, winning bronze each time.

In 2021, she helped expose the disparity in the quality of facilities between the men’s and women’s NCAA teams, including available COVID-19 testing at the height of the pandemic.

What happened between Liv and Sedona in Mexico?

In Liv’s videos, she describes feeling scared from the get-go because Sedona tends to be “angry” in the morning. The trip got off to a bad start when Liv accidentally spilled beer on Sedona’s leg and her now ex-girlfriend punished her by sitting on the opposite end of the aisle for the rest of the flight.

Things got much worse when Sedona insisted that they rent and ride ATVs in the middle of the night through the dark jungle. Liv alleges that Sedona pushed her off the vehicle and rode off when she suggested that they come back in the morning. She claims the NCAA player eventually returned after Liv spent some panicked time nearly blind in the jungle, but crashed the ATV and blamed it on her partner.

Liv further claimed that Sedona was swerving recklessly while some locals were towing them back to the hotel, causing her injury when she flew off the ATV. They ended up both walking back after Sedona allegedly yelled at the locals to leave.

Liv said she tried to smooth things over the next day but Sedona rejected her and informed her that they were broken up. She became angrier when a medical team treated Liv’s injuries first because they were more severe, and later began to heavily flirt with other women in front of her ex.

‘Who the f*ck did I take to Mexico’ aftermath

Liv booked a flight home from Mexico early as Sedona deleted all their photos together from her social media accounts. When their fans noticed that the two seemed to no longer be dating, they started asking questions.

Despite lawsuit threats from Sedona, Liv created the “who the fuck did I take to Mexico” series, referencing the “who TF did I marry” videos from February 2024. In about a day, the 10 TikTok videos gained a total of over 19 million views.

Some Liv fans reacted by tagging the Horned Frogs and saying that they should drop Sedona from the team. Many others have dubbed the “who the fuck did I take to Mexico” series the best example of TikTok relationship drama since “who TF did I marry.”

Reactions

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here to get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.