Memes

Sad SpongeBob: A meme

*sniffle*

Photo of Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro
sad spongebob

The Sad SpongeBob meme depicts a wide-eyed, teary SpongeBob Squarepants frowning and staring ahead in defeat. The image is from an early episode of SpongeBob Squarepants and had a second life as a meme in the early 2020s.

What episode is the Sad SpongeBob meme from?

The Sad SpongeBob screenshot comes from an early episode of the series titled “Christmas Who?”

The season two episode first aired on Dec. 6, 2000. In the episode, SpongeBob is excited to celebrate his first Christmas. After learning about the holiday from Sandy, he tells everyone else in Bikini Bottom about it and gets them on board to celebrate. Squidward tells them Santa Claus isn’t real, but everyone has SpongeBob’s back until the next morning when Santa doesn’t appear.

Squidward wakes up and waits for SpongeBob, snapping a picture of the humiliated and defeated sponge as he realizes Santa never arrived.

sad spongebob meme
Image Source: Nickelodeon/YouTube

While SpongeBob is heartbroken, Squidward realizes he was a little too hard on him and does his best to bring Christmas to SpongeBob and the rest of Bikini Bottom. This earns him a thank-you from the real Santa, who does in fact exist. The episode, full of ups and downs, teaches the viewer (and Squidward) about the magic of believing.

sad spongebob gif

Sad Spongebob Pomni

The Sad Spongebob meme enjoyed some renewed discussion in October 2023. Fans of The Amazing Digital Circus, an indie animated web series produced by Glitch Productions, noticed similarities between a new plushie and the Nickelodeon character.

A plushie released of the character, Pomni, makes a very similar expression as that of sad Spongebob. When it was first released, fans quickly saw the resemblance, leading to a slew of sad Pomni memes in the vein of SpongeBob.

Pomni and sad SpongeBob
u/MR_PP_Pant/Reddit

Meme examples

'microsoft watching me immediately abandon edge and get chrome' sad spongebob meme
u/MR_PP_Pant/Reddit
sad spongebob squarepants gif
u/MR_PP_Pant/Reddit
'babies when on an airplane'
@krewfam./IMGFLIP
'when you get hyped for a party but you weren't invited' sad spongebob meme
@krewfam./IMGFLIP
'when you press the logout button and you forgot your password'
@krewfam./IMGFLIP
'when it snows but it happens during school' sad spongebob meme
'when your teacher calls on you to read your essay but you can't even read your own handwriting'
'me when my mom threw out my super cool stick i found outside' sad spongebob meme
smiling sad spongebob
@mrmcmatey/imgur
'gary i know i was wrong, i messed up and now you're gone' sad spongebob meme
@mrmcmatey/imgur
'when the sponge isn't bob'
@mrmcmatey/imgur
fried sad spongebob
@I_enjoy_memes/IMGFLIP

More SpongeBob memes:

TAGS

Memes reaction memes SpongeBob Memes SpongeBob Squarepants
First published:

Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro proudly serves as a scribe, documenting all the shenanigans happening online. Her writing has been featured across Entertainment Weekly, PEOPLE, BuzzFeed, and more.

Angela Andaloro
 
The Daily Dot