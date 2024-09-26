Memes

‘Should have just stayed a cop’: NYC Mayor Eric Adams indictment memes flood social media

“I bet you Eric Adams cares about the conditions at Rikers now.”

Eric Adams over jail cells

Eric Adams indictment memes followed the news that the New York mayor faces federal criminal bribery and fraud charges. He is the latest politician to realize that his position can’t protect him from all the crimes, even though he used to be a cop and built his career around protecting and funding the police.

New Yorkers react to Eric Adams indictment

Adams’ many critics received the headlines with glee on Wednesday, September 25, after months of anticipation while federal agents investigated suspicious “contributions” from Turkish government officials. The memes popped off without hesitation.

Following the 2022 election, Adams went on to lose significant popular support in New York City by prioritizing the police over everything else and defunding libraries, public pools, and other services to increase cop pay and resources. The efforts are doing little to stop the increase in general crime rates in the city.

Additionally, Adams faced criticism for ending vaccine mandates, nepotism, targeting the homeless for existing outside of the homes they don’t have, fighting the proposed closure of Rikers, reinstating controversial police units, and denouncing the separation of church and state.

Eric Adams indictment memes

Clearly, he was not seen as a friend to New York’s progressive population and has disappointed many NYC Black residents. Many of these people are now celebrating the indictment online with an array of memes.

1.

Eric Adams indictment meme with a photo of a woman really enjoying her smoothie.
@ZachNewYork/X

2.

Tweet reading 'IF YOU’RE IN LINE TO WATCH ERIC ADAMS GO TO PRISON STAY IN LINE!!!!!!'
@ZachNewYork/X

3.

@ZachNewYork/X

4.

Tweet reading 'the Eric Adams indictment news JUST broke and i can already hear people in my neighborhood blasting Not Like Us, Brooklyn is CELEBRATING tonight.'
@parasocialyte/X

5.

@parasocialyte/X

6.

Tweet reading 'Haters are having a really big year in 2024. I been hating Eric Adams since he was my borough president and tonight just proves that you really gotta stay consistent and committed.'
@zuri_too/X

7.

Eric Adams indictment meme with an image of Tom from Tom & Jerry holding up his hands and smiling.
@zuri_too/X

8.

Tweet reading 'within minutes of hanging up the phone after talking to my close friend about how grotesque and irredeemable the carceral system is i did immediately see the eric adams headline and i did immediately say out loud 'let's fuckin GO' and that's on the joy of life's complexity baby.'
@zuri_too/X

9.

Tweet reading 'you know mfs really hate eric adams bc I haven’t seen not one of those “so yall like seeing a black man go to jail???” type tweets tonight lmfaooo'
@NILES100/X

10.

@NILES100/X

11.

12.

Tweet reading 'My favorite Eric Adams story is this one from Curbed where they tried to prove he actually lived in NYC by staking out his house for a week. He came home twice, parked in front of a garage, and when he left, there was traffic, so he drove on the sidewalk.'
@oneunderscore__/X

13.

Tweet reading 'It's insane that Eric Adams is the first sitting NYC Mayor to be indicted on criminal charges, that's like being the first sitting mayor of Mouse City to eat cheese.'
@oneunderscore__/X

14.

Tweet reading 'I love that the immediate reaction from everyone to the Eric Adams indictment is WE DO NOT KNOW WHAT HE DID BUT IT SOUNDS RIGHT AND WE ARE CONFIDENT HE DID IT.'
@oneunderscore__/X

15.

16.

17.

18.

19.

20.

21.

Eric Adams indictment meme with a image of a man slumped over looking at a laptop screen.
@shdwbxng/X

22.

Eric Adams indictment meme showing two horny emoji speak messages about the news.
@shdwbxng/X

23.

Tweet reading 'If Eric Adams wanted to get away with corruption he should have just stayed a cop.'
@shdwbxng/X

24.

Tweet reading 'they say the average new yorker commits 2.6 crimes a day, but that is actually a statistical misconception. mayor eric adams, who commits 19,322 crimes a day, is an outlier and should not have been counted.'
@maxtmcc/X

25.

@maxtmcc/X

26.

