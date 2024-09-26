Eric Adams indictment memes followed the news that the New York mayor faces federal criminal bribery and fraud charges. He is the latest politician to realize that his position can’t protect him from all the crimes, even though he used to be a cop and built his career around protecting and funding the police.

New Yorkers react to Eric Adams indictment

Adams’ many critics received the headlines with glee on Wednesday, September 25, after months of anticipation while federal agents investigated suspicious “contributions” from Turkish government officials. The memes popped off without hesitation.

Following the 2022 election, Adams went on to lose significant popular support in New York City by prioritizing the police over everything else and defunding libraries, public pools, and other services to increase cop pay and resources. The efforts are doing little to stop the increase in general crime rates in the city.

Additionally, Adams faced criticism for ending vaccine mandates, nepotism, targeting the homeless for existing outside of the homes they don’t have, fighting the proposed closure of Rikers, reinstating controversial police units, and denouncing the separation of church and state.

Eric Adams indictment memes

Clearly, he was not seen as a friend to New York’s progressive population and has disappointed many NYC Black residents. Many of these people are now celebrating the indictment online with an array of memes.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

Eric Adams Suddenly Really Into Bail Reform, Restorative Justice, Prison Abolition pic.twitter.com/3bD5aHmUly — New York Times Education Pitchbot (@GreyLadiesNYC) September 26, 2024 @NILES100/X

11.

"You know first stop is always Istanbul"



this is indictment has some of the most incredible Eric Adams-isms i've ever seen pic.twitter.com/YcZ5mCGlNL — Matt Binder (@MattBinder) September 26, 2024

12.

13.

14.

15.

I didn’t know when, I didn’t know how, but this moment from the 2021 mayoral campaign was the moment I knew Eric Adams was gonna embarrass New York City in a legendary way someday https://t.co/Y9d9dBoa0T — Arlen Parsa (@arlenparsa) September 26, 2024

16.

The last thing Eric Adams saw before they put the cuffs on him pic.twitter.com/9vFGhVFr3s — B.W. Carlin (@BaileyCarlin) September 26, 2024

17.

The feds looking through eric adams phone: pic.twitter.com/P4XCWu5JWI — nikki mccann ramírez (@NikkiMcR) September 26, 2024

18.

Eric Adams throwing away his career pic.twitter.com/RZPpaVLHFv — 🍂Leaf Nagy🍂 (@nagy_minaj) September 26, 2024

19.

New Yorkers: there’s no way you can break the record for the most corrupt administration in city history.

Eric Adams: pic.twitter.com/EZZAkLRzDJ — Conor McCormick-Cavanagh (@ConorMichael28) September 26, 2024

20.

Puff & Eric Adams gotta recreate this picture with the key to their jail cell pic.twitter.com/bFeWsPthyH — Tukach Shakur 🏴‍☠️ (@its_kachi) September 26, 2024

21.

22.

23.

24.

25.

Eric Adams getting a knock at the door pic.twitter.com/AWW8tmZEvp — CJ Fogler account may or may not be notable (@cjzero) September 26, 2024 @maxtmcc/X

26.

I bet you Eric Adams cares about the conditions at Rikers now. pic.twitter.com/lG0Q7DRq3D — Kyla Jenée Lacey (@Kyla_Lacey) September 26, 2024

