Eric Adams indictment memes followed the news that the New York mayor faces federal criminal bribery and fraud charges. He is the latest politician to realize that his position can’t protect him from all the crimes, even though he used to be a cop and built his career around protecting and funding the police.
New Yorkers react to Eric Adams indictment
Adams’ many critics received the headlines with glee on Wednesday, September 25, after months of anticipation while federal agents investigated suspicious “contributions” from Turkish government officials. The memes popped off without hesitation.
Following the 2022 election, Adams went on to lose significant popular support in New York City by prioritizing the police over everything else and defunding libraries, public pools, and other services to increase cop pay and resources. The efforts are doing little to stop the increase in general crime rates in the city.
Additionally, Adams faced criticism for ending vaccine mandates, nepotism, targeting the homeless for existing outside of the homes they don’t have, fighting the proposed closure of Rikers, reinstating controversial police units, and denouncing the separation of church and state.
Eric Adams indictment memes
Clearly, he was not seen as a friend to New York’s progressive population and has disappointed many NYC Black residents. Many of these people are now celebrating the indictment online with an array of memes.
1.
2.
3.
4.
5.
6.
7.
8.
9.
10.
11.
12.
13.
14.
15.
16.
17.
18.
19.
20.
21.
22.
23.
24.
25.
26.
