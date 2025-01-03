28 Dry January memes to help you through the dry spell

January has rolled around once more, and with it, the annual flood of Dry January memes, a combination of people poking fun at those who choose to give up alcohol for the month and at themselves for thinking that they can commit to no drinking for that long.

Featured Video

People who take it seriously see the challenge as a time of self-reflection, detox, and setting healthier habits. In contrast, for others, it’s an opportunity for their self-defacing humor to shine. Dry January memes tend to capture the relatable struggle of giving up alcoholic drinks, the awkward social situations, and the overwhelming temptation to break the streak after just a few days.

According to the Pew Research Center, 62% of American adults say that they drink alcohol in any amount, while 38% say that they completely abstain from drinking.

While some memes embrace the challenge with a sense of camaraderie, others exaggerate the misery of living without that post-work cocktail or weekend beer. There’s also a distinct vibe of irony, with many creators riffing on the fact that Dry January often feels like a personal test of willpower, even if it’s temporary.

Advertisement

In the end, these memes serve as a lighthearted reminder that it’s okay to struggle with self-imposed challenges and that a little humor can go a long way in getting through the month. For anyone who’s managed to last a week (or even a day), the memes offer a moment of solidarity in a potentially newly dry, sober world.

Check out 28 of the best Dry January memes:

1.

told myself i’d commit to doing dry january next year and the time has actually come……… pic.twitter.com/nPh41UtGZb — cesar (@trashpopsong) December 26, 2024

Advertisement

2.

3.

Advertisement

4.

5.

Advertisement

6.

7.

Advertisement

8.

9.

Advertisement

10.

Well it’s just gone 4pm and #dryjanuary is over for another year. pic.twitter.com/eQE6IVEYdh — Widmerpool Appreciation Society (@AtticumFloreat) January 1, 2025

11.

Advertisement

12.

13.

Advertisement

14.

15.

Day 2 of Dry January Annihilation Mode. pic.twitter.com/zog3qga2hX — Nick Dimondi 90s Sitcom Enjoyer (@NickDimondi) January 2, 2025

Advertisement

16.

17.

Advertisement

18.

19.

When someone tells you dry January includes no 🍃 either… pic.twitter.com/LIaAnozABX — Clayton (@ClaytonsArrived) December 31, 2024 @abbyhiggs.bsky.social/BlueSky

Advertisement

20.

21.

Advertisement

22.

23.

Advertisement

24.

25.

Advertisement

26.

broke dry january on the second day of the month pic.twitter.com/bgcdMYDBgG — jonny (@suitejonny) January 3, 2025 (Fair Use) @ellorysmith/X.com

27.

Advertisement

28.

Related memes:

Advertisement

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here to get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.









