28 Dry January memes to help you through the dry spell

“It might be more of a damp January.”

Photo of Anna Good

Anna Good
Two panel image. On the left, an X post from @marknorm reads 'Looking forward to doing dry January, no alcohol just cocaine.' On the right, Two images of a man show him excited, then curious. The first has the text 'I'm ready for dry January' and the second reads 'You're counting beers, too?'

January has rolled around once more, and with it, the annual flood of Dry January memes, a combination of people poking fun at those who choose to give up alcohol for the month and at themselves for thinking that they can commit to no drinking for that long.

People who take it seriously see the challenge as a time of self-reflection, detox, and setting healthier habits. In contrast, for others, it’s an opportunity for their self-defacing humor to shine. Dry January memes tend to capture the relatable struggle of giving up alcoholic drinks, the awkward social situations, and the overwhelming temptation to break the streak after just a few days.

According to the Pew Research Center, 62% of American adults say that they drink alcohol in any amount, while 38% say that they completely abstain from drinking.

While some memes embrace the challenge with a sense of camaraderie, others exaggerate the misery of living without that post-work cocktail or weekend beer. There’s also a distinct vibe of irony, with many creators riffing on the fact that Dry January often feels like a personal test of willpower, even if it’s temporary.

In the end, these memes serve as a lighthearted reminder that it’s okay to struggle with self-imposed challenges and that a little humor can go a long way in getting through the month. For anyone who’s managed to last a week (or even a day), the memes offer a moment of solidarity in a potentially newly dry, sober world.

Check out 28 of the best Dry January memes:

1.

2.

Tweet about Dry January that reads, 'I'm doing dry january unless a guy invites me out or if there's a birthday or maybe a cool pop-up'
@ecco401k/X

3.

Tweet about Dry January that reads, 'a close friend who is an assassin just sent a text out to a bunch of us involved in the criminal underworld saying he’s not killing anyone for money for dry january and he’s asking us to be cognizant of that when we hang out'
@ecco401k/X
4.

Tweet about Dry January that reads, 'You can’t scare me, you’re not dry January.'
@kristabellerina/X

5.

Dry January meme with a skeletal figure in a field of yellow flowers. Text reads, 'Let dry January commence.'
@kristabellerina/X
6.

7.

Dry January meme of reasons why OP is not doing dry January.
@ElviraVonGizmo/X
8.

Tweet about Dry January that reads, 'Looking forward to doing dry January, no alcohol just cocaine'
@ElviraVonGizmo/X

9.

Tweet about Dry January that reads, 'The worst part of Dry January is that you have nothing to blame all of your terrible decisions on'
@CooperLawrence/X
10.

11.

Post that reads, 'Does Dry January mean I have to eat the alcohol this month?'
@wakeupangry.bsky.social/BlueSky
12.

Reddit post that reads, 'Me yesterday after committing to a dry January...' with a meme from the movie Airplane that reads, 'Looks like I picked the wrong week to quit sniffing glue.'
@wakeupangry.bsky.social/BlueSky

13.

Post that reads, 'Forget Dry January, welcome to: with a photo of a poster that reads, 'Jacobite January.'
@drfrancisyoung.bsky.social/BlueSky
14.

Post that reads, 'Dry January... ...because February Bloodwork'
@drfrancisyoung.bsky.social/BlueSky

15.

16.

Post that reads, 'Dry January, sweet February, off-dry March, very sweet April. I bloody love wine'
@naughtyzippo.bsky.social/BlueSky

17.

Post that reads, 'Yeah I'm participating in 'Dry' January...' with a photo of P.J. Harvey's 'Dry' CD.
@naughtyzippo.bsky.social/BlueSky
18.

Post that reads, 'I’m doing Dry January in that I will not bathe all month'
@abbyhiggs.bsky.social/BlueSky

19.

@abbyhiggs.bsky.social/BlueSky
20.

Post that reads, 'Dry January is going to be harder than I thought. Only halfway through Day 2 and I could really use some water. Feeling super dehydrated.'
@sortabad.bsky.social/BlueSky

21.

Post that reads, 'I don’t know why people find Dry January hard. Mine is going great. So far today I’ve had 3 glasses of dry white wine, 2 pints of dry cider and a dry martini.'
@sortabad.bsky.social/BlueSky
22.

Post that reads, 'Every month is Dry January if you're Ben Shapiro's wife'
@coachfinstock.bsky.social/BlueSky

23.

Marie Kondo meme. Text reads, 'But, does it bring you joy?' and she is holding a pink box with the text, 'dry jan' inside.
@coachfinstock.bsky.social/BlueSky
24.

@coachfinstock.bsky.social/BlueSky

25.

(Fair Use) @ellorysmith/X.com
26.

(Fair Use) @ellorysmith/X.com

27.

Meme of a guy saying, 'I'm ready for dry January. You're counting beers, too?'
u/IQVSMemes via Reddit
28.

Black and white meme of two men drinking from liquor bottles. Text reads, 'Me on January 1st: 'I think I'm going to try a dry January.' My friend and I on January 5th.'
u/IQVSMemes via Reddit
