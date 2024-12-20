Advertisement
32 internet posts that live rent-free in people’s heads forever

“Yeah those are definitely some words by also what the h*ll do they mean”

Anna Good
Two panel image. On the left, a screenshot of an X post by @bobsredmilf reads 'what are posts that aren’t load-bearing anywhere but your personal lexicon. like the ones that weren’t really popular but are so enshrined in your mind that you just assume they got hundreds of thousands of likes.' On the right, a screenshot of a Tweet, showing the Twitter UI from 2012, reads 'If you are behind someone at an ATM late at night, let them know you're not a threat by giving them a gentle kiss on their neck.'

In an age of TikTok trends and fleeting fame, few social media posts carry longevity beyond their initial virality. These “load-bearing posts” linger in our minds long after they’ve been shared, even if they didn’t rack up millions of likes or shares. They are the subtle, personal messages that speak to an individual’s experience, offering comfort, amusement, or an unexpected connection.

Load-bearing posts don’t need to go viral to make an impact. Their power lies in their ability to resonate on a deeper level, creating a lasting impression on those who see them. Whether it’s a thoughtful comment on a shared struggle, a meme that perfectly captures a mood or a vulnerable moment of self-reflection, these posts often spark a sense of community or validation.

The phenomenon is particularly notable on platforms like Instagram, X (formerly Twitter), and Reddit, where users may engage with seemingly minor posts that provide emotional support or foster a sense of solidarity. In an increasingly fragmented digital landscape, load-bearing posts may not always trend, but they hold up the emotional architecture of online communities.

On May 31, 2024, X user @bobsredmilf asked fellow social media denizens what their top load-bearing posts were, and the response was overwhelming.

“What are posts that aren’t load-bearing anywhere but your personal lexicon. Like the ones that weren’t really popular but are so enshrined in your mind that you just assume they got hundreds of thousands of likes,” they asked.

The post was quote-retweeted over 15K times, retweeted over 16K times, and has over 27K likes.

Here are 32 posts that are honestly pretty niche, but still undeniably iconic:

1.

2.

Load-bearing post screenshot. Text reads, 'Her: Honey, do you think I'm a good cook? Me: Is CHEP a Brambles company?' with a photo of a back of a truck saying the above message.
@rodeoman/X

3.

Load-bearing post screenshot. Text reads, 'Lady behind me at the grocery store loudly said into her phone 'I'll call you again when I'm out of this madhouse'. Just a basic, no drama line at the grocery store. I don't have patience for this kind of thing. So I attacked her. I'm attacking a lot of people these days.'
@NightlifeMingus/X

4.

Load-bearing post screenshot about interacting with people who are more or less autistic than OP.
@NightlifeMingus/X

5.

Load-bearing post screenshot. Text reads, 'me: 'So, Karl Marx, that's basically what the world is like in 2018. What's your analysis of the situation? Is capitalism still doomed?' Karl Marx: 'Holy sh*t, you went to the moon?' me: 'Does communism still have a future?' Karl Marx: 'The moon in the f*cking sky?''
@excesstential/X

6.

Load-bearing post screenshot. Text reads, 'cool race car bed, kid. maybe someday u can be like me and sleep in a real car'
@excesstential/X

7.

Load-bearing post screenshot. Text reads, 'me and my friends would've killed E.T. with hammers i can tell you that much.'
@SC0NSTI0/X

8.

Load-bearing post screenshot. Text reads, 'What do you mean, that's your 'breadened butter'? Are you talking about when you get toast crumbs in the butter? I have that. [pacing around flicking my pocketknife open and shut] I hate that!'
@SC0NSTI0/X

9.

Load-bearing post screenshot. Text reads, 'girl at party: can I try out your glasses haha. Waitt your vision is sooo badd. Me: (just drunk enough to try out my Jay Z impression but too drunk to know she's hitting on me): chea. It's da roc in da building'
@mikehunnidproof/X

10.

Load-bearing post screenshot. Text reads, 'If you are behind someone at an ATM late at night, let them know you're not a threat by giving them a gentle kiss on their neck.'
@mikehunnidproof/X

11.

12.

Load-bearing post screenshot. Text reads, 'I hit the jurkport 1 trillion$'
@bongoism/X

13.

Load-bearing post screenshot. Text reads, 'in 2007 if you wore a long sleeve t-shirt under a regular t-shirt it meant that you liked music.'
@bongoism/X

14.

15.

Load-bearing post screenshot featuring a Reddit post from the subreddit r/baseball about baseball teams rebranding to their most common animal in their region: the ant.
@teekeebar/X

16.

Load-bearing post screenshot. Text reads, 'Before u leave the house, think of the acronym 'WOWEE': Wallet, phOne, Wkeys, Egg, Egg (backup)'
@teekeebar/X

17.

18.

Load-bearing post screenshot. Text reads, 'You know what song sucks? 'Bad to the Bone' Lmaooooo that [n-word] was in the booth like 'bbbbbbbbBad' Foh man.'
@DragonflyJonez/X

19.

Load-bearing post screenshot about OP thinking Aladdin was Mexican.
@DragonflyJonez/X

20.

Load-bearing post screenshot. Text reads, '{nudging my friend after he's had sex} Heh heh heh. You dirty dog... come on then, spill the beans. Was she kind?'
@okimstillhungry/X

21.

22.

Load-bearing post screenshot. Text reads, '(trying to convince my friends to hang out at wells fargo and drink the free coffee instead of going to bars to save money) it's popping at the farg tonight!'
@RoxyTall/X

23.

Load-bearing post screenshot. Text reads, 'Maybe he flew her out to Miami as friends.'
@RoxyTall/X

24.

Load-bearing post screenshot. Text reads, '(TO my girl friends gay friend while she's in the bathroom) Big dog... you are mother.'
@GraceSpelman/X

25.

26.

Load-bearing post screenshot. Text reads, '(Throwing up white foam) My foam !'
@averpee/X

27.

Load-bearing post screenshot. Text reads, '*talking to sharks at shark tank* it's called Kratom. It's not pills, it's dirt. And you can buy it at the vape store. Take three that's an adderall. Take 15 *pause for dramatic effect* that's a perky brothers and sisters. Mark Cuban: what does it taste like ? Me: Dog Ashes.'
@averpee/X

28.

Load-bearing post screenshot. Text reads, 'I WANT TO DANCE! I WANT TO PLAY MY DRUMS! I WANT TO PLUG MY BASS IN, AND LAY A SLAP RIFF OVER THIS!..... BUT MY WIFE IS ON THE SOFA WITH A MIGRAINE! .... SHE IS MY WORLD!'
@portposting/X

29.

30.

Load-bearing post screenshot. Text reads, ''Mickey' is a nickname, and nicknames are for friends, and Michael Mouse is no friend of mine.'
@bartsytruther/X

31.

@bartsytruther/X

32.

Load-bearing post screenshot. Text reads, 'I say this or variations of this regularly.' with a screenshot of a Tumblr post that says, 'Yeah those are definitely some words by also what the hell do they mean'
@Kimilers/X

Anna Good

Anna is a freelance writer with far too much time on her hands. When she’s not writing about memes and internet slang, she can be found running TTRPGs online.

Anna Good
 
