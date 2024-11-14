The Literal Coolest Thing Ever meme doesn’t suck, actually

The Literal Coolest Thing Ever meme is a FallenChungus comic in which someone points to a thing with this label and says it sucks. The dissenting individual appears smug and seems to represent a contrarian type who thinks it’s cool to dump on anything that might be popular or not intellectual or “deep” enough for their tastes.

Fans were quick to turn this webcomic into an exploitable meme to sing the praises of anything they might like and/or mock those who claim it’s terrible, whether it be a piece of media, an action, or an idea.

Meme basics:

Meme Creator: FallenChungus

FallenChungus Meme Type: Exploitable comic

Exploitable comic First Appearance: March 28, 2024

March 28, 2024 Origin Source: Twitter

Twitter Used to Convey: Affection for a favorite thing

Affection for a favorite thing Peak Popularity: Late June / Early July 2024

What is the Literal Coolest Thing Ever meme?

Also known as the “this f*cking sucks actually” meme, this FallenChungus comic shows an individual with a smug smirk and a hat that reads “thinking cap” with a thumb pointed at a skateboarding hot dog in sunglasses labeled “literal coolest thing ever.” The cocky person on the left claims that the hot dog sucks, actually.

This webcomic was virtually guaranteed to become a meme considering the fact that every fandom imaginable has suffered from people claiming that their beloved thing is, in fact, bad. The most common use swaps out the hot dog for an image or video representing what the meme poster loves, but may also change the speaker or their hat.

Origins and spread

FallenChungus posted this comic on March 28, 2024, and gained over four million views and 48,000 likes. The artist and Twitter user gained viral status with their MS Paint webcomics that poke fun at common online behavior starting in Nov. 2023, and several of these posts have gained meme status since then.

Naturally, the meme spread first among FallenChungus fans and then across Twitter before reaching other social media platforms like Reddit and Instagram.

Most iconic use: Minecraft April Fools’ Day prank

On April 1, 2024, the Minecraft team released patch notes as well as a video as its yearly prank. Mojang Studios is well known for celebrating April Fools’ Day like this, so fans were prepared, but this year they put extra effort into displaying something that would never be.

In addition to a video announcing the Poisonous Potatoes update, the team showed a fake new feature allowing players to create “Floatater” blocks that could move and ever fly. Fans watched as the video demonstrated how to build a moving house, promising them Minecraft airships but failing to deliver.

https://twitter.com/Settacutie/status/1774828228802384223

On the same day, Twitter user @Settacutie quote tweeted this video with the Literal Coolest Thing Ever meme comic with the speech bubble altered to read “April fools actually.” The tweet earned over 2.6 million views and 107,000 likes from Minecraft players lamenting how much effort Mojang put into a feature that would never be.

Literal Coolest Thing Ever meme examples

Final fantasy fans whenever they get a new game not related to 7 https://t.co/EkwB5fDuPA pic.twitter.com/c7dtkAXEwX — H20 (@rad_dude124) April 7, 2024

