The ‘it’s called aura bruh’ meme smells like pure unfettered fun

“It’s called aura bruh” is a quote from an exploitable meme comic. The simple comic shows an individual trying to pass off the visible signs of their stench as their “aura” while the other calls out the fact that they actually just smell terrible.

This meme comes as another part of the Fallenchungus genre of comics. This variety is drawn in a very simplistic style with MS Paint. A good number of these have turned into or been incorporated into memes.

‘It’s called aura bruh’ meme: what is it?

This newer comic, posted in August 2024, shows two characters facing each other with annoyed expressions. People are also referring to it as “you smell like pure unfettered ass.”

The first character features brown and green stink lines wafting upward from their head and shoulders. They deliver the line, “it’s called aura bruh.” The second character replies with, “Dude, you need to get the f*ck out of my house. You smell like pure, unfettered ass.”

Fans of Fallenchungus meme-ified the joke by creating redraws or Photoshopping various characters into the place of the original pair—most often from video games, anime, or manga. Often the implication is that one character probably smells bad a lot and/or is the type to believe in auras and the other is rather straightforward in nature.

In other examples, editors have altered the words of the comic to better fit the characters.

‘It’s called aura bruh’ comic origins

An aura is a field of energy or other emanation from an object or person that is typically invisible to the naked eye. Some believe that all humans project an “aura” around their bodies that certain people can either see or feel. It shows their emotional state or something about their nature, often represented by specific colors.

There’s no proof available that these kinds of auras are real, which is part of the comic’s joke. Stink lines also don’t exist in the real world. But if they did, the colors would be similar to an aura that would warn people to stay away from the owner.

Fallenchungus posted the “it’s called aura bruh” comic to Twitter on August 20, 2024. They joined the social media site in February of 2023. Soon after, they began to gain a large following that November after posting a rather dark and controversial entry that became the “look man he helped me through a very tough time” meme.

Meme redraws and spread

Due to the simplicity of the Fallenchungus comic drawings, it’s easy and typical for people to take the most popular ones and dress the characters in outfits and props representing characters from popular media.

Previous memes from the artist are following this same course. The ‘it’s called aura bruh’ comic is no exception.

So far, redraws for this meme have included playable characters from video games like Street Fighter 3 and Overwatch, characters from the newspaper comic Peanuts (you can guess at least one of them), and numerous anime references, both popular and obscure.

Examples

Related memes:

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here to get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.