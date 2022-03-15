‘When your boss requires you to be active online throughout the day’: Man attaches work mouse to Roomba in viral TikTok

A TikToker has gone viral after sharing an apparent “work life hack” on the platform. The video, posted by user Joey Mcdonald (@thelastjoey), shows a computer mouse being dragged by a Roomba automatic vacuum cleaner.

“When your boss requires you to be ‘active’ online throughout the day,” Mcdonald wrote in the video’s text overlay. The TikTok has over 10 million views and was posted on Feb. 21.

In the comments section, TikTokers made jokes about Mcdonald’s proposed solution.

Some proposed humorous theoretical situations where this might backfire. “‘So we gps tracked your mouse and noticed you seemed to have traveled a couple miles,’” one user joked.

Others simply commended Mcdonald for his innovation. “Modern problems require modern solutions,” a TikToker shared.

But for others, the fact that Joey’s video was so relatable revealed an issue: Companies are seemingly failing to adapt to modern work habits. This issue has been amplified by the pandemic when many businesses made working from home standard.

“Why is it my problem if I can complete ‘8 hrs of work’ in 1 hour?” a user asked.

As another user noted, “If you’re in the office doing nothing it’s ok.”

In response, some users started to offer actual solutions to those facing a similar issue.

“Mouse jiggler,” one user wrote. A mouse jiggler is a program or physical item that causes the mouse to periodically move, stimulating activity. The user summed up the setup process thusly: “Download, set the time, and it moves your cursor on the screen.”

Another TikToker recently went viral for urging those working from home to get a mouse jiggler, with many viewers of her video calling the tool “dystopian.”

On Mcdonald’s video, TikTokers proposed physical solutions.

“Open a draft in email > place something heavy on space bar > profit,” one TikToker instructed.

While many found this video funny, others feared that the spread of videos like these might encourage employers to send their employees back into the workplace.

“This is why stay at home work isn’t going to last,” one said.

Joey did not immediately respond to Daily Dot’s request for comment via TikTok comment.

