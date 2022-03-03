‘This is so dystopian y’all’: TikToker urges people working from home get a ‘mouse jiggler’ to make it seem like they are working, sparking debate

During the pandemic and the rise of employees working-from-home, people have gotten creative with all of the ways they can trick their computers into showing that they are online in a virtual workspace, like Microsoft Teams.

The latest method, according to a viral TikTok, is a mouse jiggler.

“If you work from home, you need a mouse jiggler,” @adriannarebekah says in her viral video that has garnered 10.4 million views. “It jiggles your mouse to make it seem like you’re working when you’re not working. It plugs into the wall discreetly so it cannot be tracked by your computer or your boss or your company. Never go yellow on Teams again. Go ahead and live your best life, do your thing.”

She goes on to say that the most compatible mouse for use with a jiggler is going to be the smaller, bluetooth variety.

Some commenters who claimed to be in managerial positions criticized the type of boss that would micromanage their employees’ time to the degree that they felt they needed to purchase a mouse jiggler.

“As a WFH manager, if y’all are watching your people that close you need a new job,” one commenter wrote.

“As a manager, I don’t track my staff, they are all adults and their productivity and completed goals is what matters to me,” another wrote.

One called it “dystopian” and another blamed “late stage capitalism.”

“I do the job I am paid to do. Not extra. Therefore I need that mouse,” another said.

Other commenters shared their own jiggler-free hacks for appearing active in their work.

“Y’all can just go to notes or words and hit space or keep coins on space lmao, no need to spend so much money,” one commenter wrote.

“Girl, or just grab something heavy, open word doc, then place the heavy thing on a keyboard and it’ll type forever lol,” another commenter wrote.

Still, some commenters saw the jiggler as an unnecessary way out of doing one’s job.

“Orrrrr…stay with me here…crazy idea….do your job!!!” one commenter wrote. “I know! Insane!”

“Or I got an idea just do your work that (you’re) getting paid for?” another wrote.

The Daily Dot has reached out to @adriannarebekah via email regarding the video.

Today’s top stories: