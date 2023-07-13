Google Interview Warmup on laptop screen with caption 'why didn't this come out sooner' (l) woman with computer desk with caption 'i tried google's new 'interview warm-up ' tool and i want to cry' (c) Google Interview Warmup on laptop screen with caption 'practice talking out loud your answers will be transcribed in real time' (r)

‘They’re 100% using your voice/data to train AI’: Woman says she uses Google tool to prepare for interviews, sparking debate about data

'This might be scary.'

IRL

Posted on Jul 13, 2023

A TikToker went viral after sharing with her followers a new Google tool designed to help prepare for job interviews. But commenters are concerned that Google Interview Warmup’s lack of cost means users are “paying with their data” for AI development.

“Why didn’t this come out sooner?” TikTok user Marisa (@userdesign) wrote on her video. 

@productdesign i used to make flashcards but this is so much better and it’s free too 🥹 #interviewtips #techinterviews #designinterviews ♬ original sound – harley

The Google Interview Warmup tool works by using common interview questions and speech recognition to transcribe users’ verbal answers and give them feedback based on the recording. 

The questions are created by industry experts, according to the Grow with Google website

“This might be scary,” TikTok user Nick Guillory (@nickguillorymarketing) said in a video, “but I tried Google’s new interview warm up and it keeps it real.”

@nickguillorymarketing I wanted to cry… lolzzzz but hey practice makes perfect? #interviewtips #interviewprep #interviewpractice #interviewwarmup #google #projectmanagementtiktok #projectmanagercareer #newcareerpath ♬ Cute Girl – EXJUNE

The free tool goes along with the skillsets taught on Google Career Certificates, paid online training courses designed to put users on “the fast track to jobs in high-growth fields,” according to the Grow with Google website.

The industries covered are data analytics, e-commerce, IT support, project management, UX design, and cybersecurity, along with a general practice option. 

After users reply to the question prompt, the interview tool uses AI to identify technical keywords, frequently used words, and main talking points in the recording and gives users feedback on how to improve their answers. 

Users can re-record their answers as many times as desired. 

“It’s your own private space to practice, prepare and get comfortable,” Grow with Google Director Jesse Haines wrote in a blog post last year. “We’re sharing the tool in its early stages so we can get feedback from the community, find ways to improve it, and expand it to be more helpful to more job seekers.”

Social media users are divided on their thoughts on the tool. While many find it to be very helpful in preparing for interviews, others question the use of AI and speech recognition. 

“Really great feature, but they’re 100% using your voice/data to train ai modes lol,” a commenter wrote under @userdesign’s post. 

“Like the saying goes, ‘if it’s free, then you’re paying with your data,’” a commenter replied. 

“I’d rather do that than have to pay lol,” another user added. 

The Daily Dot reached out to Google’s press team via email and Marisa via Instagram DM.

*First Published: Jul 13, 2023, 3:19 pm CDT

Kristine Villarroel is a general assignment intern for the Daily Dot. Her work has appeared in North-Central Florida publications including the Independent Florida Alligator, NPR-affiliate WUFT, and Flamingo magazine. She also covers music for the Luna Collective and Sunstroke magazine.

