We crawled the web for you today and our top stories are about: a landlord who is drawing the internet’s ire for filming an eviction, a look at the political storytelling in Andor, a viral video about a truly gross order at Starbucks, and a metaverse side hustle that’s getting pushed that is really just an NFT scam.

After that, our Politics Reporter Claire has her weekly “Dirty Delete” column.

A TikTok landlord is getting roasted on the platform for making a video series showing him evicting a Section 8 tenant.

Andor’s writers are fascinated by petty corruption and corporate overreach; a huge step up for political storytelling in Star Wars.

A Starbucks barista called out an apparent repeat customer for ordering a cold brew with several customizations that led the grande cup to be half-full with syrup.

NFT promoters on TikTok are falsely telling young men that they can earn more than $10,000 per week by posing as female strippers in the metaverse.

By Claire Goforth

Rand Paul loves liberty, except when he doesn’t

In each edition of web_crawlr we have exclusive original content. On Thursdays our Politics Reporter Claire Goforth goes deep on the social media history of politicians in her “Dirty Delete” column. If you want to read columns like this before everyone else, subscribe to web_crawlr to get your daily scoop of internet culture delivered straight to you inbox.

🎮 A GameStop worker posted a video claiming that the company would deny bereavement leave because they have a one-week notice policy for time off.

🍔 Apparently McDonald’s has adult Happy Meals now?

🍳 A Waffle House worker went viral on TikTok after giving a public service announcement on how the diner flips their eggs without a spatula.

📚 A woman says in a viral video that she joined the book club belonging to her cheating ex’s mom.

💻 Can we ever get back the excitement of logging on?

🔪 From the comfort of your couch, you can watch stab-happy lunatics terrorize a group of teens in one of the best slasher movies streaming right now.*

🍴 In a viral video, a server shared an interaction she had with a woman who was upset that she was seated at the bar due to the restaurant’s seating policy.

🍗 Would you lock someone in a store because you thought they were stealing someone’s food? One TikToker claims that happened to her at a Wingstop.

🏳️‍🌈 Here’s how a Sims 2 fan forum became an unwitting safe space for queer creatives.

A Starbucks barista shared a little-known fact about the Sweet Cream Cold Brew and iced coffee.

In a viral video, she reveals how the chain’s iconic sweet cream can be poured on top of cold brew but not iced coffee. As for why iced coffee can’t be topped with sweet cream, viewers think they have the answers.