‘It’s all in the flick of the wrist’: Waffle House worker shares hack on how to expertly flip eggs in PSA

A Waffle House worker went viral on TikTok after giving a public service announcement on how the diner flips their eggs without a spatula.

The video features Magick (@magick_the_hippie) as he gives a demonstration to his 39,000 followers of how Waffle House cooks eggs.

“All right. I want to show everybody how we practice. We’re training someone to flip eggs in a pan without a spatula,” Magick says, starting off the video. According to Magick, this is very basic and he trains everyone on how to do this.

He slides on his gloves and takes a piece of Texas bread. Despite this not being “exact,” it does “get the motions down.” Magick places the bread on the pan and begins his demonstration. He emphasizes not to use your whole arm doing this because it gives “too much momentum,” thus cracking the egg. Instead, place your elbow at your hip and it’s all in the “flick of the wrist.” He says You can even practice at home to get it down.

Magick hoped people enjoyed the video and offered words of encouragement in the caption, writing, “Let me know if this helps you Even i drop stuff.”

The video has racked up over 55,000 views since it was posted on Sept.30 with many people enjoying Magick’s video.

“You are a good teacher. That was fun!” one person wrote.

“Thank you for this info I have been practicing and this helps so much,” a second commented.

“Not me at 2AM getting out a pan and eggs,” another said.

Other viewers shared where they learned to cook eggs properly.

“Yeah when I was in culinary school my chef made me do the same thing for hours,” one viewer shared.

“I was a server at Dennys and I learned from the cooks there,” a second said.

“I learned how to flip eggs when I worked at Waffle House,” one viewer commented.

