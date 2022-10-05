We crawl the web so you don’t have to. Sign up for the Daily Dot newsletter to get the best and worst of the internet in your inbox every day. Let me read it first

Hello fellow citizens of the internet! Andrew here. Welcome to today’s edition of web_crawlr.

We crawled the web for you today and our top stories are about: fans trying to get people to pay attention to the problematic comments of one George R.R. Martin’s collaborators, a viral video where a remote worker quits via Zoom before her boss can fire her, the Supreme Court agreeing to take on a tech case that could have huge ramifications, and Kim Kardashian agreeing to a crypto “scam” settlement.

After that, our Senior Culture Reporter Audra has her weekly “Now Streaming” column where she details some of the staff’s favorite movies at Fantastic Fest.

See you tomorrow!

— A.W.

⚡ Today’s top stories

Game of Thrones fans have been trying to get people to pay attention to her comments for more than a decade.

💼 WORK DYSTOPIA

Remote worker quits during Zoom call before her boss can fire her, sparking debate

A woman on TikTok says she was about to get fired on Zoom so she quit her job before her supervisor could make it official.

💻 TECH

Supreme Court takes on case that could be most serious threat to Section 230 immunity yet

The United States Supreme Court agreed to hear a case challenging tech companies’ immunity under Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act.

The feds are keeping up with the Kardashians.

🦾 Better living through tech

📺 Now Streaming

By Audra Schroeder

The best movies from Fantastic Fest

In each edition of web_crawlr we have exclusive original content every day. On Wednesdays our Culture Reporters Audra Schroeder and Michelle Jaworski review or analyze the latest streaming content in their "Now Streaming" column.

🕸️ Crawling the web

Here is what else is happening across the ‘net.

⏲️ Are 10am to 8pm shifts the worst? This viral video makes the case why they are.

🙅‍♀️ A woman went viral on TikTok after sharing the three red flags you need to watch out for during an interview with a company.

☕ This Starbucks barista went viral after uploading a clip where she called out other baristas who seemingly get upset at other workers who try to save customers money.

🍿 Fuel your hate-watching with movies so bad, they’re actually…kind of good. These are the best worst movies you need to watch right now.*

🍪 Crumbl Cookies have taken over TikTok, with many users on the platform enthusing about their wide variety of flavors. However, a doctor has gone viral after sharing a message about the cookies.

🗣️ A worker’s experience with an irritable customer went viral on TikTok, reaching over 300,000 views and lots of commiserating with other users.

📹 Here’s how local governments are surveilling their workers.

💼 This woman is getting a lot of attention after exposing her employer for not accommodating her for her dyslexia and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD.)

👋 Before you go

In a viral TikTok video, a McDonald’s customer goes off on the manager and workers for forgetting to put napkins in his food bag.

The user filmed the altercation from a distance behind the counter as the customer unleashes his anger on the McDonald’s workers. The video amassed over 143,000 views since it was posted, with most not understanding why the customer was angry over napkins.

🎶 Now Playing: “Atopos” by Björk 🎶