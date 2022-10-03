‘To be fair, it’s a cookie store. What do you expect?’: Doctor goes in on Crumbl Cookies, sparking debate

Crumbl Cookies have taken over TikTok, with many users on the platform enthusing about their wide variety of flavors.

However, a doctor has gone viral after sharing a message about Crumbl Cookies.

“Not only does it not taste good, [but] nutrition-wise, it is horrible for you,” Dr. Farhan (@madmedicine) says in the now-viral TikTok.

The video currently has over 1.4 million views.

Farhan’s primary criticism comes from the cookies’ seemingly misleading serving size and sugar content. As an example, he uses Crumbl’s Milk Chocolate Chip Cookie.

“The serving size for this one cookie is a quarter of the cookie,” he explains. “And that comes out to be 560 to 560 calories in one cookie!”

He then notes that the total sugar content for a single cookie is 51 grams of sugar. The American Heart Association notes that “Men should consume no more than 9 teaspoons (36 grams or 150 calories) of added sugar per day,” and women should consume only “6 teaspoons (25 grams or 100 calories) per day.”

While high, the sugar content of Crumbl Cookies is in line with other mainstream cookie offerings.

For context, 39 grams (one serving) of a Milk Chocolate Chip Cookie from Crumbl has 13 grams of sugar. The Chocolate Chunk Cookie from Insomnia Cookies has 20 grams of sugar in one 57 gram serving. This means sugar composes one-third of the Crumbl cookie, whereas sugar composes 35% of the Insomnia cookie.

The Chocolate Chip Cookie from Starbucks is similar; the 80 gram cookie has 31 grams of sugar, meaning sugar composes around 39% of the cookie.

In comments, users were largely unconvinced.

“To be fair, it’s a cookie store. What do you expect?” asked one user. “A cookie is never healthy, it’s a treat.”

“I’m not going to crumble to eat healthy,” shared another.

“We know this! It’s a treat, not for daily consumption,” noted a third.

That said, some did take issue with the listed serving size.

As one user noted, “Thank you!! The serving sizes have always bugged me.”

We’ve reached out to both Crumbl Cookie and Farhan via email.