‘I work here. I know what’s here’: Customer tries to mansplain HardiPlank to hardware worker

A worker’s experience with an irritable customer went viral on TikTok, reaching over 300,000 views and lots of commiserating with other users.

“Look I understand life is hard,” user Rae Lynn Carson (@raelynncarson) starts their video.

A customer apparently came in looking for a “HardiPlank,” an item that is technically not stocked regularly, they say while recounting the encounter from their car. HardiPlank is a fiber cement siding made by James Hardie Building Products. Usually, HardiPlanks are only special orders, @raelynncarson notes.

The worker recalls in their video what size the customer wanted, and the customer allegedly scoffed. “There’s only one size,” he allegedly said. Even though they knew that wasn’t correct, @raelynncarson notes they tried to help the customer anyway.

When they eventually got to the stock, not only were there multiple sizes, but @raelynncarson says they were able to help him find the right one.

“I work here. I know what’s here. And if I don’t know, I will 100% tell you I have no idea,” they say.

“Let’s just stop bringing this energy to other people when you’re having a bad day,” @raelynncarson begs the audience.

Commenters weighed in with their own customer service nightmares.

“I got accused of keeping the ‘good’ toasters in the back. What??” wrote @whatwasthat65.

“I worked in a grocery store for 10 yrs. and I hated it, people are awful. they come in, take ALL their frustrations out on you, and get to walk away,” shared @thekatepumpkinadventure.

