Our top stories today are about: A viral video detailing how someone got trapped in a Wingstop bathroom, how a Grammy performance sparked a conspiracy theory, and a former Taco Bell worker sharing the horrors she faced while working there.

Plus, you all seemed to really enjoy our recent report about a robot server fail. Well, there’s yet another viral video showing an “embarrassing” moment for one.

After that, our Culture Reporter Michelle has her weekly “Now Streaming” column.

A new fear has been unlocked for many people online after a recent video went viral.

Robot servers are taking the restaurant industry by storm, and some consumers continue to question their efficiency. One recent viral video puts the new phenomenon in the spotlight.

Conservatives are freaking out.

Fired Taco Bell worker shares the horrors she endured while at her job

A former Taco Bell worker shared a slideshow of the horrors she endured while working for the fast-food company in a viral TikTok.

By Michelle Jaworski

James Cameron is so annoyed by your ‘Titanic’ door theories he used its 25th anniversary to try to prove you wrong

📹 A former Walmart employee is warning people about the store’s self-checkout cameras, claiming that they’re harvesting personal information — even taking photos of customers as they’re ringing up purchases.

❄️ A user on TikTok has gone viral after showing another aspect of working in fast food: operating in the snow.

💼 In a time when employees do not feel as obligated to be tied to a specific employer, it’s no surprise that workers feel emboldened to speak out about inadequate training.

💰 From our friends at Passionfruit, the Daily Dot’s creator economy newsletter: “10 of the richest Twitch streamers and what their success can teach us.”

☕ One TikToker is detailing her experience of dealing with microaggressions related to her body size while frequenting a Starbucks.

🛏️ Ready to end your toxic relationship with Airbnb? Here are three alternatives that will treat you the way you deserve.*

🥪 A TikTok user called out a Subway location for serving a customer what appears to be a loaf of bread that “didn’t rise properly.”

📦 In what seems like a storyline straight out of an episode of Curb Your Enthusiasm, a FedEx driver shared how he received his “first complaint” driving for the delivery service.

🌐 From the Daily Dot archive: These students are ditching college to run an NFT business.

Glitches in food apps seem to be more common lately, from a woman who accidentally ordered 10 slices of cheese at Chick-fil-A to one where Chick-fil-A piled a woman’s sandwich with pickles.

Now, in a viral video, a man claims McDonald’s accidentally listed their chocolate milk as “free” on Uber Eats, resulting in him ordering 13.

“Me when mcdonald’s accidentally lists their chocolate milk for free on uber eats,” the user wrote in the overlay text, zooming in on all the mini bottles.

