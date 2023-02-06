‘Customer threw his iced coffee at me because he thought I spit in it’: Fired Taco Bell worker shares the horrors she endured while at her job

A former Taco Bell worker shared a slideshow of the horrors she endured while working for the fast-food company in a viral TikTok.

The video was uploaded by TikTok user Sky (@grippysocksky). “Moments working at taco bell that altered my brain chemistry,” the overlay text on the first photo reads. The user then takes viewers through a series of mishaps she allegedly experienced while working at Taco Bell.

In the first slide, she reveals a photo of iced coffee spilled all over the floor and some on her pants. She explains in the text how a customer “threw his iced coffee” at her because “he thought” she “spit in it.” The following slide was an x-ray of her fractured wrist. She captioned it, “fracturing my wrist slipping on one of the customers piss in the lobby.”

After that, she shares how a customer named “Big Rick” “tried to fight her” because she forgot the water cups. The next slide shows Sky outside holding a tablet in inclement weather. According to Sky, one of the managers forced her to take orders in “negative degree weather.” Then, she shows the horrors of the food, from inedible-looking refried beans and uncooked pasta to black beans being mixed with refried beans. In addition, she shares a photo of the grade D beef inside “cute little bags” that the workers have to warm up.

SKy’s last few photo slides involve her experiencing panic attacks daily, dealing with customers paying in foreign currency, and hitting her head while taking out the trash but being forced to continue working because they were “short-staffed.” She concludes the slideshow by sharing how a customer once ordered 120 tacos before driving off. Luckily, she says the crew was able to feed them to the homeless people who lived by their dumpsters.

The Daily Dot reached out to Sky via TikTok comment and Taco Bell via press email regarding the video. The video amassed 2.3 million views as of Feb. 6, with alleged former and current Taco Bell confirming the TikTok is pretty accurate when it comes to working for the fast-food chain.

“As a taco Bell employee, yes. This sounds like my taco bell,” one employee alleged.

“As a Taco Bell manager , this is accurate and all these things happened at least once at my store,” a second confirmed.

“As a former taco bell employee i’m glad someone finally did it,” another wrote.

Despite the negative depiction of Taco Bell, several other users stated they would still eat there.

“I saw this and looked at food pics and still went mmm I’m hungry for taco bell,” one stated.

“The craziest part is that imma still eat there tbh,” a second commented.

“I’m still eating it,” a third said.