‘Too cheap to pay their servers but will have a human clean a robot’s mess’: Customers record robot server dropping drinks on the floor

Robot servers are taking the restaurant industry by storm, and some consumers continue to question their efficiency. One recent viral TikTok video puts the new phenomenon in the spotlight — right in the middle of an “embarrassing” moment.

TikTok user @baggedglii posted a video showing a robot server waiting at the restaurant he was dining at. In the video, the robot is seen rounding a corner and spilling two full drinks on the ground.

The Daily Dot has previously covered debates surrounding robot servers at chain restaurants like Denny’s and Chili’s, plus local restaurants in Florida and New Jersey.

“This new AI robot technology crazy,” user @baggedglii writes in their video’s on-screen text.

After the robot spills the two drinks, it stops and says in its automated voice, “Bummer.”

The TikTok creator adds in the video’s caption, “Just trying to record these cool drink serving robots and this happens.” As of Friday, the video received 4.5 million views on TikTok.

Several users cracked jokes about the accident in the video’s comments, saying the robot must be “embarrassed” by its mistake.

“The robot probably got embarrassed,” one viewer commented.

“Why am I embarrassed for it,” another commented.

Some made other wisecracks, trying to make the robot seem relatable to human servers.

“The robots are tired, overworked and underpaid too!” one user said.

“He’s new he’s trying his best,” a second wrote.

A third commented, “That thing quit and walked out right after, been there babes.”

Others pointed out that a human server was probably going to have to clean up the robot’s spill.

“Well, looks like they’re gna need a human to clean that up,” one viewer said.

Another wrote, “Too cheap to pay [their] servers but will have a human to clean a robots mess.”

The Daily Dot reached out to the creator via TikTok comment.