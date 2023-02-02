‘How can we turn to you as our manager if you don’t even know anything?’: Worker calls out manager for ‘horrible training’ during work meeting

In a time when employees do not feel as obligated to be tied to a specific employer, it’s no surprise that workers feel emboldened to speak out about inadequate training, as seen in a TikTok that recently went viral.

In a video viewed over 700,000 times, TikTok user @terahleaa documented a work meeting where one of her colleagues critiqued recent job training and how their company is being run.

#foryou##trending##fedup##healthcare##coworkers##training##management ♬ original sound – terahleaa @terahleaa We have been through 5 different trainers since December, the new position switch did not come with a pay raise even though its a higher tier and our manager never responds to emails. Our manager also berated us during our first meeting. This is why my generation holds no loyalty To these “companies.” And 👏🏾 for my coworker who spoke up. The entire training class is fed up! Also, I’m open to any remote junior project management/coordinator positions🥴 # #fyp

“I don’t understand why nobody knows anything. Literally, no one knows nothing at all, and it’s crazy to me how this company is being ran at this moment in time because management doesn’t seem to know anything,” @terahleaa’s colleague said. “Nobody knows how to do anything. No trainers know how to do this. Nobody knows how to do that. It is highly, highly frustrating.”

The colleague, whose name was later revealed to be Ruby, explained that her comment was not intended to insult the person leading the meeting. Rather, she wanted to make it clear that communication at the company has been “absolutely horrid.”

After Ruby finished speaking, the person who seemed to be leading the meeting thanked her for the feedback.

In the video’s caption, @terahleaa applauded Ruby for speaking up and provided more details about her job.

“We have been through 5 different trainers since December,” @terahleaa wrote. “The new position switch did not come with a pay raise even though [it’s] a higher tier, and our manager never responds to emails. Our manager also berated us during our first meeting. This is why my generation holds no loyalty To these ‘companies.'”

A 2022 LinkedIn survey found that 75% of respondents under the age of 25 considered switching industries or job functions appealing. Such a move appealed to less than half of respondents among older generations. Millennials and Generation Z also cared more about more opportunities to learn and gain expertise, and whether a job aligned with their interests and values.

The COVID-19 pandemic also marked a time of employees leaving positions in what became known as the “Great Resignation.”

Commenters on @terahleaa’s video sympathized with her and her co-worker’s concerns.

“I feel her,” one viewer wrote. “Unprofessionalism and poor communication is death to a good employee. I hope they’re looking for a new position.”

“Employees are learning to pay attention to the bs & leave jobs like this,” another commented.

The Daily Dot reached out to @terahleaa via TikTok comment.