‘The two sandwiches in one bag is BIZARRE’: Starbucks customer says barista was acting fatphobic toward her

One TikToker is detailing her experience of dealing with microaggressions related to her body size while frequenting a Starbucks.

In a recent video, TikTok user Meredith (@b1gbimbo) tells a story of two interactions she had with a Starbucks barista and asks her viewers if they believe the barista was being fatphobic toward her. Meredith prefaces that the interactions happened about six to eight months ago.

“I think my Starbucks barista was being fatphobic toward me, but I want your opinion — if you’re fat,” she says. “I just want to preface this story that unless you grew up fat you’ll probably be in disbelief or literally not believe this story.”

She also includes the following disclaimer in her video, writing in the overlay text, “Disclaimer I went inside Starbucks both times, was alone and they were not busy either time and [the barista] wasn’t on a headset because [they] don’t have a drive through, I frequent Starbucks often and never had experiences like this except with her TWICE.”

@b1gbimbo I might be overreacting but that is def some weird mean girl behavior 😭 ♬ original sound – Meredith

Meredith says the first time she went to the Starbucks, the barista seemed to question why she only ordered one sandwich. Her order consisted of a drink for herself and a sandwich for her fiance, who was her boyfriend at the time.

“The barista who looked at me — and again if you’re fat you know the look — [and said] ‘Just one?’ when I ordered the sandwich,” Meredith says. “And I clearly said ‘Can I have one of the bacon and gouda sandwiches.”

Meredith then describes how when she went to the Starbucks again, this time ordering two drinks and two sandwiches (one for her and one for her boyfriend), and had to deal with the same barista.

Meredith claims the barista put both the sandwiches she ordered in the same bag, something she found rather odd.

“[She] glares at me and gives them to me, two sandwiches in one bag,” Meredith says. “…Have you ever gone to Starbucks and you’ve gotten two sandwiches and they shove it into one bag and they hand it to you? I told my boyfriend this and he was like, ‘What the fuck?’ and he was ready to call the Starbucks and literally complain to the manager and I’m like, ‘It’s fine, I’m just never going to go to the Starbucks again.’”

Meredith also mentions that the barista seemed to be giving “weird mean girl behavior,” and noted to viewers there’s nothing wrong with whatever they choose to order when getting food.

“Also if you want to get two fucking sandwiches at Starbucks, there’s nothing wrong with that, not shaming at all,” Meredith says.

According to Livestrong.com, fatphobia is what many people believe to be “weight bias” or perpetuates harmful beliefs about people based on their size. It also can often be ingrained in society and culture.

Commenters on her post seemed to agree with Meredith that she was not overreacting to the situation.

“As a barista for Starbucks, I can confirm that sandwiches NEVER go in the same bag. Even if they’re the same,” one commenter said. “I’m so sorry.”

“I would still tell the manager there,” another viewer said. “Who knows how many others she had made feel this way Sorry you had to deal with this.”

“I worked there for 5 years [and] the idea of putting 2 sammies in 1 bag is legit unheard of,” someone else wrote. “Sorry this happened.”

Starbucks has not returned The Daily Dot’s request for comment. The Daily Dot has reached out to Meredith via TikTok comment and Instagram direct messages.