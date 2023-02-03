‘They don’t pay enough for this’: Chick-fil-A customer films worker taking drive-thru orders in a weather pod during snowstorm

While some may think of fast-food work as a simple, entry-level job, the reality is that today, fast-food work is a grinding, high-stress job frequently performed for wages that just barely rise above the minimum.

In an article for Vox, author Emily Guendelsberger describes her experience working in fast food, noting that various ‘innovations’ made to improve productivity have led to worker burnout and incredible stress.

For example, Guendelsberger notes that a 2015 survey from the National Council for Occupational Safety and Health claims that “79 percent of industry workers had been burned on the job in the previous year — most more than once.”

“My managers kept pushing me to work faster, and while trying to meet their demands, I slipped on a wet floor, catching my arm on a hot grill,” fast-food worker Brittney Berry said in a statement quoted in the article. “The managers told me to put mustard on it.”

Now, a user on TikTok has gone viral after showing another aspect of working in fast food: operating in the snow.

In a video with over 940,000 views as of Friday, TikTok user Haley (@trippinhaley) shows a Chick-fil-A worker in a high-vis pop-up rain cover taking orders outside during a snowstorm.

“What the fuck, Chick-fil-A?” Haley asks in the video. In the caption, she adds, “And she said she can’t accept tips!”

According to Insider, these ‘weather pods’ were originally designed for spectators at sporting events. Now, however, they can be found everywhere from COVID-19 testing sites to restaurants like Dunkin’ and, as Haley observes in her video, Chick-fil-A.

Commenters on TikTok were not happy that workers were forced to continue working in these conditions, rain pod or not.

“Stuff they do to keep their customers happy but it’s ridiculous for the workers. I’m sorry,” a commenter wrote.

“For ppl saying that this is a great idea. so is using the window on the side of your building like all the other fast food joints,” noted a second.

“Its almost like they forgot about remote speaker systems,” a third shared.

That said, some took the opposite message.

“It seems like they care about their employees,” claimed a commenter.

“That’s very thoughtful that they keep them covered,” echoed a second.

One user added, “Keeping everything dry. looks genius to me,” to which the creator replied, “it just looks funny and in nice weather then yeah go above and beyond if u want, but in the snow in Idaho!! too cold.”

