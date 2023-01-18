We crawl the web so you don’t have to. Sign up for the Daily Dot newsletter to get the best and worst of the internet in your inbox every day. Let me read it first

⚡ Today’s top stories

A DoorDash driver has gone viral on TikTok for confronting multiple customers who tipped too little or didn’t tip at all.

An Amazon driver is going viral for detailing how he accidentally fell into a customer’s septic tank while delivering.

💼 WORK DYSTOPIA

Job hunter shares hack for whenever you don’t hear back from hiring manager for desired job

A job hunter went viral on TikTok after sharing her hack for when she doesn’t hear back from a hiring manager.

Celebs like Gwyneth Paltrow and Kate Winslet are suddenly hyping up this film that hardly anyone watched.

📺 Now Streaming

By Audra Schroeder

Investigating the ‘Velma’ discourse

🕸️ Crawling the web

Here is what else is happening across the ‘net.

☕ A woman has gone viral after claiming they were charged for asking for “light ice” in their drink at a Target Starbucks.

🍔 A Wendy’s customer is calling out the fast food restaurant online after his 4 for $4 meal cost him $5.

🌯 In a viral video, a woman ordered a burrito bowl with chips instead of rice, joking about “creating” Chipotle Nachos, sparking debate.

🍸 Toast to a new year, new you with the best non-alcoholic gins for Dry January.*

📦 A TikTok user and Amazon worker has sparked discussion after sharing a video claiming that Amazon attempted to sell its workers moldy Slim Jims in the workplace.

🥫 From our friends at Passionfruit, the Daily Dot’s creator economy newsletter: “You can now get TikTok’s viral Pink Sauce at Walmart.”

🥗 A user on TikTok has gone viral after claiming that they purchased a salad at a Key Food—only to discover that there was an expired label under the current one.

⚰️ From the Daily Dot archive: Here are the real-life stakes of faking your death online.

👋 Before you go

A TikToker took to the platform to say her daughter’s dad, while he had custody of her one weekend, placed an AirTag on the girl. The incident is sparking debate from commenters wondering if the move is about the girl’s safety or tracking the mother and daughter, creepily, from afar.

