‘Do better’: Amazon worker claims workplace is trying to feed employees moldy Slim Jims

A TikTok user and Amazon worker has sparked discussion after sharing a video claiming that Amazon attempted to sell its workers moldy Slim Jims in the workplace.

In the video, which currently has over 139,000 views as of Sunday, TikToker Lina (@msliinaxs) walks through the cafeteria section of an Amazon warehouse in Stockton, California. Eventually, she arrives at the checkout and picks up a Slim Jim which has gone moldy.

“They tryna kill us,” she writes in the text overlaying the video. In the caption, she adds, “do better.”

In the comments section, some users claimed that discovering moldy Slim Jims was not an uncommon experience.

“Yup that’s what happen to me,” a user wrote. “I got sick for eating one of those at my job.”

“Omg I bought one at the store and it was 2 years expired,” another alleged. “I was so mad.”

Another commenter alleged that this Amazon warehouse was notorious for having out-of-date food.

“I work there,” detailed a commenter. “half that shit is expired.”

Still, some stated that this discovery was not actually Amazon’s fault.

“Blame canteen. not amazon. Amazon doesn’t do the snacks for the breakroom,” shared a commenter. Warehouse Ninja appears to agree with this claim, writing that “all food at Amazon warehouses is sold through third-party vendors and not by Amazon itself.”

“Better call canteen vending,” a second echoed.

Additional users discussed the lack of quality food options available to Amazon workers. In the video, the majority of visible snacks are processed, prepackaged items alongside desserts and sodas.

“Pshh not just that, most options are mainly salt and sugar. No real protein or nutrient rich snacks,” explained a commenter.

“They need to give us better stuff,” another TikToker agreed.

