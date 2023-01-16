Lead article image

Job hunter shares hack for whenever you don’t hear back from hiring manager for desired job

'Called them and said I spoke with a gentleman about setting up an interview and was told to call today and boom job mine now.'

Posted on Jan 16, 2023

A job hunter went viral on TikTok after sharing her hack for when she doesn’t hear back from a hiring manager.

TikToker @vioticcc posted a 5-second video of herself dancing in her car. Text overlay read, “Calling the job I want and saying I received a missed call from this number regarding a job application that I filled out.”

As of Monday, the video reached 1.3 million views.

Viewers had mixed reactions to the unconventional job-hunting hack. But some said they had already tried it and had varied success.

“I tried this once she said ‘ummm no we only call about applications on Wednesdays,'” one viewer commented.

“I did this at bath and body works, and the manager said ‘no one called you’ I was GAGGED,” another wrote.

“Called them and said I spoke with a gentleman about setting up an interview and was told to call today and boom job mine now,” a third shared.

Some viewers said they even went to the place they wanted to work and pretended to have a job interview scheduled— and got the interview they wanted.

“I walk in and say I had an interview scheduled for today and then the managers act like they know, so they don’t seem unorganized,” one user said.

Several users wanted to know if the hack worked for the TikToker herself, and she confirmed in a comment that “yup” it worked.

The Daily Dot reached out to @vioticcc via TikTok comment.

