‘Hopefully they don’t make me finish my route’: Amazon delivery driver says he fell into customer’s septic tank

A lot can happen while making a delivery for Amazon. A driver can be caught in traffic, they can be expected to carry heavy items—or, in the case of TikTok user Charles (@dovahkiin0103), they can even accidentally fall into a customer’s septic tank.

In a video with over 6.7 million views, Charles claims that he was walking past a hole on a customer’s property when the ground collapsed below him, causing him to tumble into their septic tank.

“I’m, like, 6 feet down, and I tried using these roots around me to get out, and they just pulled more dirt on me,” Charles says in the clip, still standing in the hole.

In the video and comments, Charles clarifies that he only began recording the videos after calling the proper authorities and attempting to get out of the hole himself. He also claims he only posted the videos after he had safely exited the hole.

In the text overlaying the video, he calls what happened a “shitty situation.”

Charles then posted a second video from his time in the septic tank.

In this video, Charles says that his “Rabbit,” the device Amazon uses to track deliveries, fell into the tank.

“I am not digging for it, so the Rabbit’s gone,” Charles says. “Hopefully they don’t make me finish my route.”

In a third video, Charles reveals that he did, in fact, finish his route.

“I guess I’m too nice,” he explains.

Charles says that Amazon sent another driver to take 50 packages from him, which gave him time to go home, change, and shower before heading out to complete his deliveries. He also claims that the city sent the fire department, police, an ambulance, and a helicopter to remedy his issue.

The TikToker was eventually able to escape using a ladder provided by the fire department.

In the comment section, users advised Charles to seek both medical attention and legal representation.

“Contact the homeowners. Their insurance should cover your accident,” wrote one user. “Make an appointment with a doctor, too. A dose of penicillin might be in order.”

“Please file a work comp claim and seek medical treatment to be sure you’re not exposed to something,” echoed another.

“I work for a work comp third party administrator. Please file a claim, see a doctor (a couple times) to get antibiotics & communicable disease testing,” advised a third.

“There’s a lawsuit somewhere here,” concluded a further TikToker.

The Daily Dot reached out to Amazon via email and Charles via TikTok comment.