‘Did I just create Chipotle nachos?’: Chipotle customer makes bowl with chips instead of rice

In a viral TikTok, a woman ordered a burrito bowl with chips instead of rice, joking about “creating” Chipotle Nachos, sparking debate.

The video was uploaded by TikTok user Pheonix B (@lor_nix) where she filmed the Chipotle workers making her burrito bowl behind the counter. Typically, burrito bowls have rice in them but this time, she requested to have the rice removed and have another item instead: chips. The workers obliged and it dawned on the content creator how she might’ve created a new menu item.

“Did I just create Chipotle nachos?” she asks in the overlay text. In addition, she claims the person behind her requested the same thing after witnessing her ordering it.

“I think I just did something not going lie,” she added in the caption.

The Daily Dot reached out to Pheonix via TikTok comment and Chipotle via their press contact form for more information. The video amassed 2.7 million views as of Satuday and viewers praised Pheonix for this “hack.”

“U sure did!!! Heading there for lunch!!!!” one viewer praised.

“I legit never thought to do that! Now I’m going to try it!” a second wrote.

“This is new to me and now ima try it,” a third wrote.

However, some weren’t very enthusiastic about this, claiming the nachos aren’t “anything new” at Chipotle.

“No u didn’t! Everyone has been doing that since chipotle has been around,” one criticized.

“I just use the chips as nachos too , a lot of ppl do this it ain’t new lol,” another echoed.

“I used to work in chipotle back in 2015 and we made this all the time in the back kept it a secret as long as possible lol,” a former Chipotle worker commented.

Due to the backlash, Phoenix posted a follow-up video, which has now been deleted, responding to a comment.

“So, y’all are gonna get on my ass because I never said ‘I’m the first one’ to create this shit?” she asked. She reiterated the question she asked in the previous video, “did I just create nachos?” claiming she never said she was “the first one” to create them.

According to Hack the Menu, Chipotle nachos are a secret item option. The Mexican grill doesn’t advertise the nachos but can still be ordered.

“So, if you desire a bowl of fresh Chipotle tortilla chips covered in all of the cheese, beans, meat, vegetables, and whichever salsas your heart desires, then don’t be afraid to order Chipotle’s Nachos from the Chipotle secret menu,” per Hack the Menu.