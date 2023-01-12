‘You ever heard of no tip no trip?’: DoorDash driver confronts customers who don’t tip

A DoorDash driver has gone viral on TikTok for confronting multiple customers who tipped too little or didn’t tip at all.

The driver, who calls himself DashingTrader (@dashingtrader), makes a point of calling out non-tippers on his TikTok. In his bio, he calls himself the “fastest Dasher alive” and adds that he confronts “NO Tip Customers.”

The viral video is a compilation of his confrontations. In the first clip, he made a delivery to a woman in an office. Before he handed her the order, he stopped and asked her if she had ever heard of “no tip, no trip.”

“How much is the tip on this order?” he asked. The woman’s response was cut out of the video.

“Yeah, that ain’t enough when it’s zero degrees outside, and it’s icy, and I gotta drive my car and wait for it,” he continued.

In the next clip, the driver sat in his car and explained that “non-tipper orders” sit out for longer periods before he delivers them.

The video then cut to a clip of another customer. In it, the driver asked why the customer didn’t leave a tip on the order. The customer claimed that he left a $2 tip, but the dasher disagreed.

“[The delivery payout] showed up as two-fifty and that usually means there’s no tip on there,” the dasher explained.

In subsequent clips, the driver continued to ask customers if they had heard of “no tip, no trip.”

He wrote in the caption that he had “Multiple CLOWN Encounters!” with the customers.

Though the driver doesn’t seem ashamed to call out customers who don’t tip, some viewers seemed to think he should. Several viewers criticized the driver and even called him “entitled.”

“If someone said this to me [skull emoji] The entitlement is crazy,” one viewer wrote.

“Bro is begging for money to do a job he signed up to do?” a second commented.

“Use to do DoorDash, it’s a part of the job. You risk not getting tips, or risk getting low tips,” another shared. “Nobody is entitled to tip anyone.”

A fourth even said, “Hope this [piece of shit] gets fired.”

The Dasher didn’t seem upset by the hateful comments. He responded to several of them with the same note: “only non tippers get mad.”

Many viewers commented that the Dasher shouldn’t be mad at customers for choosing not to tip until after they receive their orders. Some said they tip after delivery based on the driver’s performance.

“Pre-tipping is an interesting concept,” one user wrote.

“Tip is based off of performance and quality of service and once you ask me for it You will not get it,” another wrote.

The Daily Dot reached out to @dashingtrader via TikTok comment and DoorDash via email.