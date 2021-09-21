‘Wtf was going through your mind?’: White sorority member makes presentation on ‘ugly’ features using Black football players

A white college student at Methodist University has come under fire after doing a PowerPoint presentation on what features she finds “ugly”—using only pictures of Black students on the school’s football team.

According to the Instagram account @fayettevillehiphop, the female student put on the presentation in the dining hall and mentioned characteristics such as “big nostrils, dreads, and big lips” as ugly. She used photographs of Black students on the football team to detail her argument, and also used photos of white students over the years as a comparison for “attractiveness.”

The account says the student’s name is Taylor (@tmmariee) and that she is a member of the Alpha Delta Pi (ADPi) sorority on campus (@admi_mu). Both Taylor’s Instagram and the sorority’s Instagram have been disabled.

Before being disabled, @fayettevillehiphop posted screenshots of direct messages Taylor sent to an alleged member of the football team she referred to in the presentation. It read:

“Hello, first off I want to apologize to you and your entire family. I did not mean for any of this to be targeted towards individuals and certainly did not mean any of this in a malicious way. I am beyond sorry and I understand that it does not make up for it. This situation is being handled by the school and I am fully aware of how my actions caused pain to others now and I will accept the full responsibility the punishment that is decided with this matter with the school. Again I am truly sorry and did not mean for this to hurt anybody and it was not targeted at African Americans in any way i can promise that. Again i am very sorry and will be accepting responsibility for my actions.”

On Methodist University’s home page there is a non-discrimination statement that reads: “Methodist University does not discriminate on the basis of age, race, gender, national or ethnic origin, religion, sexual orientation, or disabilities in its programs and activities.”

The presentation got an additional boost in publicity after popular TikToker Aunt Karen posted a video about it, which has garnered 235,000 views so far. Today, the school tweeted a statement saying the sorority has been suspended indefinitely and that it is investigating the incident.

We Believe in Action pic.twitter.com/RPqqh73ERb — Methodist University (@MethodistU) September 21, 2021

On social media, no one is seeming to take Taylor’s apology seriously.

“‘This was nothing targeted to African Americans in anyway’ THEN WHY USE THE PICTURES?? Why call only only typically African American features?? What was the point of the presentation!? Wtf was going through your mind? Y’all are getting to open with your racism 🤦🏾‍♀️,” @xxmontasiaxx commented on the Instagram post.

“Another consequence of white supremacy: turning white people into complete and total dipshits who actually believe the whole ‘I apologize this is not what I intended’ shit is going to fly when they literally made a whole ass PowerPoint presentation. Sheesh. What’s truly unattractive is all the white boys with dreads looking like they were raised in a skunk bath their entire lives,” wrote @ronin6274.

“I have never in my life put together a full blown edited PowerPoint presentation by accident. She can slide to hell 🙄,” commented @stephanylewis27 on the TikTok.

“How did she even end up giving a presentation on this in the first place? In what universe was this not gonna be awful?” said @culebrageckos.

The Daily Dot reached out to Methodist University via email and phone, to the football team via email, and to the sorority via email but has not yet heard back.

