‘Ted Cruz has no self-awareness’: Senator mocked for saying Democrats only ‘obey’ Chuck Schumer

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) is being mocked on Twitter after accusing Democrats of blindly obeying Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.)—a charge that critics say applies to Republicans and former President Donald Trump.

During an interview with Fox News host Sean Hannity, Cruz accused his colleagues across the aisle of having a “herd mentality” regarding the Senate Majority Leader.

“And it’s a weird thing, Sean,” Cruz said. “There is a herd mentality among Congressional Democrats that they obey Chuck Schumer and their only answer is ‘Sir, yes sir.'”

Ted Cruz accuses congressional Democrats of having a herd mentality where they obey one person pic.twitter.com/wodbrWcC7x — Acyn (@Acyn) August 10, 2021

Twitter users quickly began noting Cruz’s ongoing support for Trump despite the former president’s long and sordid history of attacking the senator and his family.

Not only did Trump previously accuse Cruz’s father of aiding in the assassination of former President John F. Kennedy, but the twice-impeached president even attacked the looks of senator’s wife.

“Hold up, is this coming from the guy who kissed the ass of the man who insulted his wife and father for over four years?” columnist David Weissman said. “Ted Cruz has no self-awareness.”

Hold up, is this coming from the guy who kissed the ass of the man who insulted his wife and father for over four years? Ted Cruz has no self-awareness. https://t.co/pOnDUn1NbP — David Weissman (@davidmweissman) August 10, 2021

If Schumer starts insulting his wife, maybe Ted Cruz will campaign for him. https://t.co/W7HEOfI48v — Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) August 10, 2021

you can only worship one person if that guy calls your wife ugly and your father a killer, I do not make the rules https://t.co/07hy7ig5XJ — shauna (@goldengateblond) August 10, 2021

Others were less descriptive with their responses and instead expressed shock and bewilderment at Cruz’s remarks.

“You just can’t make this shit up anymore!” @TheGREATHoudin2 wrote.

You just can't make this shit up anymore! https://t.co/7nnvmQpsxF — The GREAT Houdini (@TheGREATHoudin2) August 10, 2021

Aspiring professional gaslighters, watch this and take copious notes https://t.co/GpfvD7ovwK — Seth Abramson (@SethAbramson) August 10, 2021

Many also mentioned the controversy involving Cruz from last February when the senator attempted to flee to Mexico as his constituents were facing an unprecedented snow storm.

“Get me on air with so I can cuss him ALL the way out for leaving us to die here in February, due to HIS HERD MENTALITY,” @Tinu said. “I AINT FORGET GUY. One day you will face what you’ve done.”

Get me on air with so I can cuss him ALL the way out for leaving us to die here in February,



due to HIS HERD MENTALITY.



I AINT FORGET GUY.



One day you will face what you've done. https://t.co/mdMdGh92lu — Tinu, Empress of Twerk, Thirst of My Line. (@Tinu) August 10, 2021

Siri, show me an example of when someone is projecting https://t.co/0XEJG1ykFe — Woman Who Has All (@WomanWhoHasAll) August 10, 2021

Y’all MFs stormed our nation’s capitol Bc orange man said so….. https://t.co/Y4n4D5OukS — James (@JamesLujan28) August 10, 2021

Interestingly, Cruz even retweeted the video clip himself, seemingly unaware of how it could be viewed as highly hypocritical. Since then, the senator has not weighed in further on the matter.

