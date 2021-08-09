Trump fans are selling a commemorative coin to celebrate his 2 impeachments

Supporters of Donald Trump are promoting a collectible coin that celebrates the former president’s two impeachments.

The Gateway Pundit, a conspiratorial blog popular among the far-right, published a sponsored article on Sunday asking users to pre-order “The Impeachment Champion 1oz Silver Round.”

“This collector’s coin celebrating President Trump’s impeachment victories has incredible weight and beauty,” the article reads.

Produced by the South Carolina-based Disme Coin Company, the silver round sells for $47.45 and will be limited to 4,500 pieces. A description of the coin attempts to paint the president’s two impeachments as some sort of unprecedented victories.

“President Trump is not only the first President to be impeached twice he is the first president to beat it twice,” the Disme Coin Company writes. “President Trump constantly is the first president to do so many things so why not add this to the list.”

Although the coin is only available for pre-order, more than a dozen five-star reviews have already been left for the item.

“I treasure all these coins cause the story on each of them represents these precious moment [sic] which will be historic for the future generation and will be worth the collections!” one review says.

The collectible is just one of several head-scratching coins related to the former president. Other coins depict Trump with the shirtless torso of Hollywood actor Sylvester Stallone while another features the former president on Mt. Rushmore.

The Disme Coin Company also sells numerous silver rounds related to the QAnon conspiracy theory and even a coin celebrating the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol.

Aside from the Gateway Pundit, the Disme Coin Company has promoted its products to other far-right outlets, including Right Side Broadcasting.