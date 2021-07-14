Ted Cruz attacked Dems for leaving Texas—is immediately reminded that he fled for Cancun

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) is being roasted online after condemning Democrats for leaving the state, with people online reminding him of his own infamous trip to Cancún amid a winter storm.

Featured Video Hide

Numerous Democrats flew out of Texas on Monday in order to deny Republicans a vote on a controversial election bill.

Advertisement Hide

Cruz called the move a “political stunt” and argued that Democrats’ opposition to voter ID laws was “ironic” given that they likely had to show ID when boarding their flights.

“The Texas Democrats who have pulled this political stunt by flying to Washington, D.C. almost surely had to show ID to get on their jet, yet they’re throwing a fit because they don’t want basic election integrity steps strengthened in Texas,” Cruz tweeted.

The Texas Democrats who have pulled this political stunt by flying to Washington, D.C. almost surely had to show ID to get on their jet, yet they’re throwing a fit because they don’t want basic election integrity steps strengthened in Texas.



🤔 pic.twitter.com/cHDQEMwqte — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) July 13, 2021

But the true irony for many on Twitter was Cruz’s criticism, since the lawmaker had fled to Mexico during the historic Texas snowstorm.

Advertisement Hide

Former presidential candidate and San Antonio Mayor Julián Castro took the opportunity to remind Cruz of his attempted foray in Cancún.

“Texas Democrats left the state to fight for voting rights. Ted Cruz left the state to sip drinks on a Cancun beach,” Castro said. “I’d sit this one out, Ted.”

Texas Democrats left the state to fight for voting rights.



Ted Cruz left the state to sip drinks on a Cancun beach.



I’d sit this one out, Ted. pic.twitter.com/aaePYLLzXs — Julián Castro (@JulianCastro) July 13, 2021

Rep. Hank Johnson (D-Georgia) also weighed in by making mention of Cruz leaving his constituents in the dark during the snowstorm.

Advertisement Hide

“If it’s one thing @tedcruz knows about, it’s jet setting,” Johnson tweeted. “Reminds you of when he abandoned his duty to the people of Texas when he left in the middle of a winter storm to go to Cancun.”

If it’s one thing @tedcruz knows about, it’s jet setting. Reminds you of when he abandoned his duty to the people of Texas when he left in the middle of a winter storm to go to Cancun. https://t.co/PVzCGaIMI6 — Rep. Hank Johnson (@RepHankJohnson) July 13, 2021

The politician’s replies were also flooded with references to his attempted Cancún vacation, which he blamed on his children at the time, as well as pushback on his entire argument.

“You have a Constitutional right to vote, you don’t have one to fly,” @rodgers1125 said.

Advertisement Hide

You have a Constitutional right to vote, you don't have one to fly. — Randall Stephens (@rodgers1125) July 13, 2021

Advertisement Hide

The squabble over voting legislation ultimately led Republican Gov. Greg Abbott to threaten to arrest the Democrats who left the state upon their return.

Read more viral politics stories